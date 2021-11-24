Primp Hair Salon will open Nov. 29
Deephaven’s Primp Hair Salon will officially make the move to Hopkins with a Nov. 29 opening.
The full-service salon also provides a variety of other services, including hair replenishment and hair loss prevention.
Michele Rae, the owner of the salon that started in 2012, said she was excited to make the move to the city and be able to expand her business from its original location. The salon currently has eight stylists, but Rae said she’s looking to grow even more at the new location.
“I’ve always, even before I found the Deephaven location, I’ve always loved downtown Hopkins and I just always kept my eye open in case there was something available and so we’re just lucky. That this was the right time and the right space and the right location,” she said.
Before she became an owner, Rae worked as a stylist at other salons. After participating in hair extension training, she said it really took off for her and she began specializing in hair extension techniques for clients.
“Clients would be sitting getting their hair done with other stylists in the salon and they would see me doing extensions, giving women more length and more hair, and they would say to their stylist, ‘what can she do for me? I need more hair, I need more hair on top’ and so I’d sit them in my chair and say, ‘let’s figure it out,’” she said.
Rae realized this area of hair was special and that there was a need for this kind of work, which inspired her to start her own salon. She wanted to include private rooms for women who may want them during hair treatments.
“They can go to their hair service looking forward to it, excited about going to an upscale, trendy salon, looking forward to getting their hair done and walking out feeling great and nobody knowing, not being exposed in the salon,” Rae said.
Many women think that a wig is their only option, when instead a little bit more hair where it is needed can change everything, she said.
The salon offers a wide variety of hair replenishment services, including extensions and toppers that can be made for daily or extended wear. The pieces can be worn as a clip-in or tie-in, or by using a medical-grade adhesive. Rae said the process doesn’t require shaving and that the salon preserves hair to both protect the head and contribute to whatever hair is being added.
According to Rae, when clients come to the salon, they’re coming to stylists who understand hair thinning concerns and can offer the best possibilities to maximize hair.
She told a story about one client who had come in after wearing a wig for 15 years and was interested in a topper.
“She comes back her first visit and I said, ‘how was it?’ and she said ‘I can hug people again.’” Rae said.
Located at 780 Mainstreet, the salon will host a free opening ceremony from 12-3 p.m. Nov. 27.
