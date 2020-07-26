In Major League Baseball most players hit their prime at 26 or 27 years of age and hold it for several years.
Minnesota amateur baseball appears to be somewhat different, however. As he approaches 40, Minnetonka Millers slugger Joe Shallenberger remains, arguably, the state’s best player. And don’t forget about the Millers’ other three vets - Steve Schmitz, 47, Brandon Broxey, 39, and Blaine Rutledge, 34.
It was Broxey and Rutledge who took center stage in Minnetonka’s 10-1 victory over visiting Tri-City Shark July 21 at Veterans Field.
Broxey was the winning pitcher with five innings of one-hit ball, while Rutledge hit a grand-slam home run in the bottom of the sixth that still might be going. The ball cleared the 390-foot sign in center field and landed 425 feet from home plate.
After the game, Broxey and Rutledge discussed their heroics and the Millers’ chances of winning the 15th state Class A title in franchise history this summer.
Broxey, who has a 6-0 record this season, said the key to his ongoing success has to do with arm care. “I do a lot of stretching and get my rest between starts,” he said. “I have been taking care of my arm for so many years, and a pitcher has to do that. I will be 40 in December.”
Although he is third all-time in wins among Miller pitchers, Broxey has not yet had an undefeated record. “I’ve had 10-win seasons before, but never finished a season without a loss,” he said. “If that happens this year, I’ll take it.”
Rutledge drew a standing ovation from the crowd when he hit his grand-slam homer. The ball got up in the air and just kept carrying.
“I went up hoping to bring a run home, or maybe two,” the left-handed hitter said. “Off the bat, I thought it was a sacrifice fly, then the wind caught the ball.”
Rutledge hit the first pitch from a left-handed Shark reliever, who had been wild with some of his warm-up tosses.
“Their starting pitcher had thrown me 17 straight curves, so I was happy to see any kind of fastball,” Rutledge said. “He put it right over the plate.”
As he rounded the bases, Rutledge watched the scoreboard go from 6-1 to 10-1 in the Millers’ favor. Not a bad reward for one swing of the bat.
“I have had a few grand slams sprinkled in during my career,” Rutledge said. “There’s a lot of luck involved in a grand slam. First of all, you need to have three guys on base.”
The home run was the second of the season for Rutledge, who also had one in the season opener, a 10-2 victory over the Carver Blacksox.
Millers Blank Hogs 3-0
In another game played July 22, the Millers traveled to St. Anthony and shut out the Hogs 3-0.
Donny Erdall was the winning pitcher, throwing seven innings of three-hit ball. Nate Shoemaker and David Cushing each pitched an inning of relief, with Cushing notching the save, as the Millers improved to 18-3 overall.
Rutledge was the hitting star for the second night in a row, going three-for-three and scoring two of the three runs. Rookies Will Sturek and Jack Hanson each had two hits, while Davis, Wandersee and Mason Nadolney each chipped in with a hit.
