Courtney Fredrickson, who led Minnetonka High to the state Class 4A girls basketball title in 2016, is graduating from the University of Wisconsin this spring, but still has one more season of college basketball eligibility.
She announced recently that she will move from Madison, Wisconsin to Chicago, where she will play her final collegiate season at DePaul.
Fredrickson is excited to be joining one of the elite programs in the country. DePaul has qualified for the NCAA Tournament 23 straight years and could have a shot at the Final Four in 2020-21.
“Part of the reason I chose DePaul is its history of success year after year,” Fredrickson said. That success includes the last three Big East Conference championships.
“The Big East doesn’t have as many big posts as the Big Ten,” Fredrickson noted. “With DePaul, I can be a tall stretch wing [a combination of the 3 and 4 positions].”
Always a good outside shooter, Fredrickson has made several improvements since her years as a five-year varsity starter for Minnetonka. “I would say my rebounding is better,” she said. “I have focused on second-chance opportunities. My pull-up jumper has improved along with my basketball IQ.”
As a forward for Wisconsin, the 6-2 Fredrickson said she liked the competitiveness of the Big Ten teams. “From top to bottom, any team could win on a given night,” she observed. “Most nights in the Big Ten, I was playing against somebody I knew.” Fredrickson’s three seasons at Wisconsin established her as a solid Division I player. She averaged nine points and seven rebounds per game, with eight double-doubles. Her best game was against the University of Minnesota, when she scored 18 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Fredrickson was twice named to the All-Big Ten Conference Academic Team. Because she was red-shirted one of her four years at Wisconsin, she has one more year to complete her collegiate eligibility.
In addition to playing for Minnetonka High, Fredrickson honed her skills with the North Tartan AAU basketball program. She entered AAU as a fourth-grader and played with and against Minnesota’s top talent for eight seasons.
“When I played for Minnetonka, we had seven girls who eventually played in Division I,” Fredrickson said. “I played with very talented girls, players I could trust.”
In the 2016 state championship game at Williams Arena, Minnetonka competed against Hopkins and won a close game. At the time, Paige Bueckers was an eighth-grader playing varsity for Hopkins. This year, Bueckers was ESPN, Naismith Foundation and Gatorade National Player of the Year. She will play for the University of Connecticut next season and compete with Fredrickson’s DePaul squad for the Big East title.
Fredrickson, whose degree is in sports marketing, will begin a master’s program this summer at DePaul. She is anxious to adapt to new surroundings and a new team in a different city.
When she was growing up in the Minnetonka area, Fredrickson played other sports besides basketball - specifically, volleyball, soccer and track. But she always came back to basketball.
“Basketball has always been my passion,” she said.
It’s easy to see why. He dad, Dave Fredrickson, played college basketball and then competed for three years as a pro in Europe. Fredrickson’s older sister Taylor played basketball and volleyball for Minnetonka High and won the school’s Athena Award in her senior year.
After she plays her last season of college ball and hopefully earns a master’s degree, Courtney Fredrickson said the WNBA is a possibility.
“If I get the opportunity, I would definitely look into it,” she said.
One thing in Fredrickson’s favor as a potential pro is her versatility. She can play inside or outside on offense, and in addition, she loves to rebound.
