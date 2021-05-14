Unlike Minneapolis and St. Paul, St. Louis Park will not enforce a city mask mandate after Gov. Tim Walz lifted a statewide requirement.
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created new guidance that people who are fully vaccinated generally do not need to wear a mask, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order May 14 ending the mask mandate in Minnesota.
St. Louis Park’s emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in the city had been superseded by a state executive order July 25, 2020. It is no longer in effect and will not be renewed, according to a city announcement May 14. The city will continue to follow executive orders issued by the governor and COVID-19 guidance provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC.
The city will no longer require residents visiting city facilities, including St. Louis Park City Hall, the St. Louis Park Recreation Center and Westwood Hills Nature Center, to wear face coverings. Private businesses may still require face coverings.
The city continues to encourage individuals who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings indoors. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their final shots.
To learn more about gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines, visit https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/index.jsp.
