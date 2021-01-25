St. Louis Park School District Superintendent Astein Osei has recommended that students in grades six through 12 return to a hybrid model from distance learning Monday, Feb. 22.
Osei planned to make the recommendation to the St. Louis Park School Board the evening of Jan. 25.
With the hybrid model, students take turns attending class remotely and inside schools.
Students in kindergarten through second grade began instruction in-person full time Jan. 21, with the exception of families who chose to use a new distance learning academy. Grades three through five are set to begin in-person learning Monday, Feb. 1, aside from families using the distance learning academy.
Of his recommendation for middle school and high school students, Osei said, “Pending approval of this recommendation, we will be sharing more information in the coming weeks for secondary families regarding this transition.”
For more information, visit slpschools.org.
