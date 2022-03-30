St. Louis Park Public Schools are no longer requiring face coverings unless 5% or more of students and staff test positive for COVID-19 in one week at a given building.
The St. Louis Park School Board approved the revised policy last month following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late February. The CDC said it would no longer enforce an order requiring masks on school buses and announced a new framework for responding to COVID-19 based on community levels of the illness. The new federal guidance takes into account hospitalizations relating to COVID-19 in the community and generally recommends making masks optional unless community levels are high.
Supt. Astein Osei recommended shifting the district’s policy for face coverings to a building-by-building approach.
Under the revised policy, which the board approved March 8, schools that hit the threshold of 5% of students and staff testing positive in a particular week will require all students and staff at the building to wear masks for the next two weeks. If 5% or more of students and staff at the school test positive during the second week of the requirement, the mask mandate would be extended another two weeks.
During the requirement period, spectators and student participants of extracurricular events would have to wear masks except when actively engaged in a competition, practice or another activity as defined by Minnesota State High School League guidance, according to the revised St. Louis Park policy. Masks would also be required on school buses that serve the affected school during the period.
The revised policy still requires students in the district’s early childhood programs to wear face coverings.
“Many of the children who attend these programs are too young to be eligible for the vaccination at this time, and our recommendation is mindful of that,” Osei said.
That requirement could change if children younger than 5 are allowed to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in the future.
Additionally, students and staff with a positive COVID-19 test who complete a five-day isolation period and test negative would need to wear a mask for a period upon returning.
School health services staff who work directly with students will still need to wear masks due to an Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirement.
Students who are waiting to go home after demonstrating symptoms of COVID-19 would also have to wear masks. If a child had a runny nose, for example, the child would be given a mask to wear until testing could determine whether a COVID-19 case existed.
Osei indicated the threshold for the mask requirement to go into effect at a school is unlikely to be met. At Aquila Elementary School, for example, about 30 students and staff would have to test positive in a week to trigger the requirement. In reviewing district data, he said he could not find a week throughout the pandemic in which any school had met the threshold.
The district will continue to provide masks for any student or staff member who wants to continue wearing them on a daily basis, Osei said.
Based on emails he and board members have received, Osei said some community members have a perception that he and board members are not in tune with developments in the pandemic. He said district officials have devoted a significant amount of time, attention and study to the issue.
“We’ve been very careful and intentional to ensure that as we’re making decisions that we’re making decisions in alignment with the local and national public health officials,” Osei said.
The revised policy provides guardrails by including the threshold factor, Board Chair Anne Casey said.
Despite the policy change, Boardmember Abdihakim Ibrahim said, “If anybody wants to wear the mask, feel free to wear it.”
Casey said the board believes masks work and that they helped the district keep learning in person earlier this year during the surge of omicron cases.
She said, “We’ll continue to use masks as a mitigation strategy. We just won’t have to use them all the time, depending on what is happening with COVID levels in our community.”
During a March 21 board meeting, Osei encouraged families to use COVID tests the district provided before returning from spring break, which runs through Friday, April 1.
Osei said, “We’ve done a good job collectively as a school district this year, sustaining in-person learning opportunities, and we want to be able to continue to do that.”
