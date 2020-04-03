The St. Louis Park School District is providing updates related to the coronavirus at slpschools.org/domain/819.
In its latest update, the district announced that it would begin to provide free child care for “Essential Tier 2 Workers,” such as the children of educators, gas and electric workers, food distribution personnel, water treatment staff and others. The district had already provided child care services for the children of “Tier 1 Emergency Workers,” such as nurses, hospital staff, mental health workers, pharmacy employees, paramedics, law enforcement personnel, firefighters and correctional facility staff.
For detailed information, visit slpschools.org/Page/2510.
In another update, the district announced changes to its free meals program for individuals who are 18 years of age or younger. Meals are now being distributed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with families able to pick up enough meals on Wednesdays for the rest of the week. Buses are distributing the meals throughout the city.
Buses stop at these locations 11-11:45 a.m. Mondays through Wednesdays:
• Northside Park parking lot, 2200 Louisiana Ave. S.
• Aquila Elementary School parking lot, 8500 W. 31st St.
• Peter Hobart Elementary School parking lot, 6500 W. 26th St.
• Louisiana Oaks Park parking lot, 3520 Louisiana Ave. S., in the parking lot on Oak Leaf Court
• Courtyard Apartments parking lot, 2524 Hwy. 100
• Park Glen Apartments parking lot, 4430 Park Glen Road
• Hampshire Avenue Apartments parking lot, 1351 Hampshire Ave. S.
Buses stop at these locations noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays:
• St. Louis Park Middle School parking lot, 2025 Texas Ave. S.
• Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School parking lot, 9400 Cedar Lake Road
• Kehilat Sar Shalom parking lot, 2734 Rhode Island Ave. S.
• Era on Excelsior Apartments parking lot at Meadowbrook Boulevard and Meadowbrook Lane
• Torah Academy parking lot, 2800 Joppa Ave. S. The district noted that kosher meals are not available.
• Susan Lindgren Elementary School parking lot, 4801 W. 41st St.
• St. Louis Park High School parking lot, 6425 W. 33rd St., near the school’s main door.
Students can pick up a bag lunch and a bag breakfast meal for the next morning at each stop. The meals each include protein, grain, fruit, a vegetable and a beverage. Peanut-free options are available.
For more information, call the School Nutrition Department at 952-928-6146 or visit slpschools.org/Page/2509.
