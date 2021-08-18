Parents on both sides of the mask mandate debate provided opinions to the St. Louis Park School Board before members voted to require face coverings indoors during the next school year.
While masks will not be required outdoors, the policy board members approved Aug. 10 calls for students, staff and visitors to wear them inside school buildings. Masks also will be mandatory on school buses.
The district will not require students to quarantine for potential COVID-19 exposure to individuals near them if they are wearing masks consistently and correctly, according to the plan for the coming school year the board approved. Unvaccinated staff members with close contacts with an infected individual would still need to quarantine.
After Tomback asked how the district would know if a staff member has been vaccinated, Superintendent Astein Osei said, “We would be really leaning into people being honest and truthful about the vaccination status as this continues to evolve.”
When quarantines are used, they will run for 10 days if a test is not used. A test that turns out to be negative for COVID-19 can shorten the quarantine to a total of seven days, although the test could not occur until the person has quarantined for five days to qualify for a shortened quarantine period.
Last school year, the district used a 14-day quarantine period in all cases, but Osei said public health experts have revised their recommendations.
The board added the face covering policy to its agenda at the beginning of the meeting on an emergency basis. Board Chair Mary Tomback said the district already had a mask policy in effect. However, she said the board added the agenda item for the sake of clarification after receiving questions and input from community members, with many people asking the district to implement a mask policy for the coming school year while other people hoped the district would rule out the mandate.
The revised policy the board approved also includes some revisions, such as removing the prior requirement to wear masks outdoors when 6 feet of physical spacing could not be maintained.
“The principals and leaders did not did not think that it was necessary to continue the masking of outdoor areas,” Boardmember Anne Casey said.
By partnering with other government agencies, Osei said the district has been a part of providing vaccinations for 3,200 eligible students, staff and community members.
“We look forward to continuing those partnerships and making the vaccination available to members of our community who are interested in receiving it,” Osei said.
However, he said the district does not have the authority to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students.
Osei said he would not recommend a vaccination requirement for staff but indicated he may revisit that decision in the future.
“We’ve been paying close attention to conversations happening at the state and national level and from ed organizations, and we see a lot of ed organizations really supporting the requirement of vaccination for public K-12 schools,” Osei said. “If that momentum continues, I would anticipate that I may be back before you in the near future recommending that that be something we do.”
He indicated he preferred to make such a move when other districts in the state are also requiring vaccinations for staff “so that we can we can really be united in this effort and make sure that we’re not creating a potential hardship for us or potential hardship for other school districts.”
Consistent and correct use of masks is critical to ensure in-person learning can continue, Osei said. He credited their use for cutting down on other types of seasonal illnesses at schools.
Discipline for students who do not follow the masking policy will focus on “teaching and re-teaching the desired behavior, not trying to criminalize or utilize extreme exclusionary practices for behaviors that, you know, maybe students are still trying to learn and develop,” Osei said.
Actions could include a meeting with a student, parent or staff member to discuss the importance of wearing masks and the potential harm created for both the individual and others in the district by failing to wear them, according to Osei.
While he added that “those interventions become more rigorous as you continue to engage in discussion,” he said the district would not initially seek to exclude a student from school if the person is still learning how to correctly wear a mask.
While the district will not provide SLP-branded masks for every student this year, as it did last year, the district has garnered thousands of backup masks for students or staff members who forget to bring their own. Boardmember C. Colin Cox encouraged students to carry multiple masks with them at all times in case a problem develops with one.
Some community members opposed a mask requirement in particular for young students, arguing that the masks interfere with relationships between students and teachers.
“I understand very much that it can be annoying; it can be burdensome,” Tomback said of masks. “I am sensitive and understanding and sympathetic to all of those concerns.”
However, she said such parents are asking the board and administration to go against the advice of health experts in the state and country.
“Please don’t ask us to violate the advice of the experts,” Tomback said. “Wearing masks is the best way that we can keep your kids in the classroom all school year long.”
Casey noted about three times as many parents contacted her to argue for a mask mandate than contacted her in opposition. She added that the mandate could end after the public health guidance changes.
“We don’t love wearing masks, right?” Casey said. “We don’t want to be asking kids to wear masks forever. This is not forever. This is the guidance right now.”
The superintendent said students will not be able to physically distance as much as they could during the hybrid system that mixed online and in-person learning for part of the last school year.
“We will continue to do our best and to the extent possible create physical distancing throughout our buildings,” said Osei, who noted the district has kept space markers and signs in its buildings.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.