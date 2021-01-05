The St. Louis Park School Board approved changes to the district’s safe learning plan at a special meeting during the Winter Break.
The district administration will continue to monitor COVID-19 case counts in Hennepin County and St. Louis Park along with all safe learning model considerations and guidance from state officials and will consider updates to the plan when appropriate.
Under the revised plan, early learning in-person learning will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19, while Little Learners online classes continue. Early learning classes will meet in distance learning Jan. 13-15 with no school Monday, Jan. 18, due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Students in kindergarten through second grade will begin in-person learning Thursday, Jan. 21. A distance learning academy for families who opted into distance learning will begin the same day for the grades.
The distance academy and in-person learning will begin for grades 3-5 Monday, Feb. 1.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will not have school Jan. 13-15. The first day will be used for grading. The second day will be used for teacher and staff transition, and the third day will allow parents and guardians to meet with teachers for their students to learn about student progress.
Like students districtwide, no school is planned Jan. 18 due to the holiday. There will not be school for students in kindergarten through fifth grade Jan. 19 while the district allows parents and guardians to meet with new teachers for distance and in-person learning.
Students in the grades also will not have classes Wednesday, Jan. 20, due to a transition day for staff.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will have school Friday, Jan. 29, which previously had been scheduled as a day without classes.
The board did not make changes to the district’s learning plan for middle school and high school students, although high school athletes could begin practicing again Jan. 4.
The district’s deadline to change the educational delivery model for students – either distance or in-person learning – passed Dec. 28.
The district planned to provide more information about teacher assignments, bus routes, Kids Place childcare registration and more after the winter break. The board plans to review plans again during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, Jan. 11.
Superintendent Astein Osei has scheduled listening sessions for parents and guardians 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Links and more information are available at slpschools.org.
