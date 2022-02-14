St. Louis Park leaders rejected vaccine requirements at bars and restaurants in the city the same week that Minneapolis and St. Paul rolled them back but decided to spend funds to encourage vaccinations.
Meeting Feb. 7, three days before the mayors of the two main Twin Cities ended their vaccine mandates at bars and restaurants, St. Louis Park City Council members cited falling COVID-19 case rates and uneven enforcement in Minneapolis in declining to enact a similar mandate in the suburb. They came to a consensus to spend at least $15,000 from federal American Recovery Plan Act dollars to encourage vaccinations, with Mayor Jake Spano indicating that City Manager Kim Keller could spend twice that amount without coming back to the council if necessary. The city allocation of federal funds from the act is about $5.2 million, according to Keller.
A city staff report prepared by staffer Michael Sund wrote, “While approaches of this type have been effective at a regional level, the local considerations such as costs to local businesses, burdens for families with young children, and complex administrative implementation do not exceed the stated benefit. Emergency regulations of this type do not conform to the long-term strategy required to abate the ongoing situation. For these reasons, staff does not recommend that St. Louis Park adopt a similar measure.”
The report later adds that a mandate in St. Louis Park “may not have the desired effect and could adversely affect businesses as well as community ties.”
Instead, staff members recommended that the city initiate a program to encourage vaccine and booster use “as the pandemic enters a new phase.”
The report states, “St. Louis Park is uniquely positioned as an active and engaged community, with a strong public health infrastructure and existing community ties to be successful with this approach.”
In the Feb. 7 study session explaining the recommendation, Sund noted that case rates, hospitalizations and deaths in Hennepin County and St. Louis Park zip codes had all been trending downward, with available intensive care unit beds increasing.
Data shows strong vaccination rates for the zip codes that include St. Louis Park. In the 55416 zip code, on the eastern side of the city, 83% of adults have had at least one shot while 78% have completed the series. In the 55426 zip code, on the west side of the city, 76% have had one shot while 72% are considered fully vaccinated.
Booster rates are lower in the area, with about 55% of adults in Hennepin County receiving one so far.
Surveys by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 8% of residents polled in St. Louis Park, Edina and Golden Valley expressed vaccine hesitancy, with 2% of those surveyed describing themselves as strongly hesitant.
A working group of city staff and community partners discussed potential programming to increase vaccinations further. The group discussed more temporary vaccine clinics with partners like Park Nicollet and incentives such as admission to the city aquatic park or discounts at local businesses. The group also suggested increased communication from trusted workers like firefighters and nurses about the benefits of vaccination using data about their effectiveness.
“One of the things that has been shown to be pretty effective are just simple nudges, reminders and information about vaccination from trusted sources,” Sund said.
Council discussion
The timing for a mandate at bars and restaurants would not feel right, and adherence to mandates in Minneapolis and St. Paul has seemed spotty, Councilmember Margaret Rog said.
“I think that isn’t necessarily going to get us anything other than pain as a council and for our businesses, so I’m not supportive of a regulatory approach at this time, but I love the programmatic approach ideas,” Rog said.
The city should help residents connect with existing incentives, similar to the $200 Visa gift card the state is offering for vaccinations of children ages 5-11, Rog said.
Councilmember Larry Kraft also spoke against a vaccine mandate at businesses, noting that the city would stand alone if it created a mandate as Minneapolis and St. Paul ended their mandates.
“I don’t mind being an island, but, boy, you’ve got to be right if you’re going to be an island on something like this,” Kraft said.
Pointing to the statistic that only 2% of survey respondents in the area described themselves as strongly hesitant to the vaccine, Kraft expressed optimism that city efforts could help persuade more unvaccinated individuals to accept the shots.
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag pointed out St. Louis Park has far fewer establishments compared to Minneapolis and St. Paul and that many unvaccinated individuals may not be going to them anyway, limiting the impact of a city mandate on vaccination rates. As a result, she favored the “innovative, programmatic approach” that staff recommended.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed acknowledged she raised the issue of a vaccine mandate during the council’s debate on a mask mandate at public gathering areas, which the city did implement. She noted that sometimes she has been asked for vaccination proof at Minneapolis businesses and sometimes she has not been asked.
“It just didn’t seem to be worth it,” she said of a vaccination mandate in St. Louis Park. “I’m happy that we are taking an approach where we’re still getting the results done but we’re not doing any damage to our businesses.”
While Spano suggested the city spend $30,000 on the effort, Rog and Kraft said they preferred to start with $15,000. Spano consulted an attorney for the city, Jared Shepherd, who said the higher amount of spending Spano suggested would fall under the city manager’s authority to spend if she saw fit but that invoices would still come before the council for approval. Keller said she intended to provide regular updates to council members on their progress with the program.
In response to questions from the public during the virtual meeting, Spano later said the council planned to revisit its mask mandate this week. The mandate had been set to run through Tuesday, Feb. 22, unless repealed or extended by the council.
Keller later announced the city had ordered a second batch of 20,000 masks to distribute to establishments in the city, including apartment properties. Information on the face coverings requirement and other updates are available at stlouispark.org/our-city/coronavirus.
