With COVID-19 cases falling as predicted, St. Louis Park leaders decided to let a city mask mandate lapse.
While the St. Louis Park City Council approved the mandate unanimously despite vociferous opposition among some speakers at a Jan. 18 meeting at City Hall, the council decided to let the emergency policy cease as scheduled at the end of the day Feb. 22.
The council had one final virtual meeting scheduled on that date, but also decided to simultaneously end another emergency policy that let the St. Louis Park City Council along with other city advisory boards and commissions meet remotely. As a result, the council will return to its chambers at City Hall March 7.
The council made the decision not to extend the emergency orders during a virtual work session Feb. 14 in which city staff members reported encouraging trends in case rates.
As of the meeting, case rates in Hennepin County had declined 57% in the moving average of the previous seven days. Test positivity rates declined nearly 5 percentage points, and the number of tests performed dropped nearly 32% during the period.
Metropolitan Council samples from wastewater showed that the peak of the latest surge in cases came Jan. 6 before declining 87% by the end of January.
City staffer Michael Sund concluded, “I don’t want to say that the overall situation is no longer an emergency. It still is. There’s still a high alert from the (Centers for Disease Control) indicating that folks should take precautions for their own health and safety. There are still cases of COVID. But all the key metrics are trending downward.”
At hospitals, he said, “Thankfully, the bed usage rate is also going down and ICU beds are becoming more available.”
County statistics as of Feb. 17 indicated that 138 St. Louis Park residents have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic amid 11,337 cases.
The case rate for St. Louis Park as of Feb. 7 came in at 68.4 cases per 10,000 residents during a two-week period, similar to a county rate of 66.4 cases. That compares to a county case rate as of Jan. 10 of 356.1 per 10,000 residents over a two-week period.
Enforcement
During the latest mask mandate, city inspectors visited 110 businesses to determine compliance.
“No issues in compliance were encountered on these visits and signage was promptly displayed,” a city staff report says.
As of Feb. 14, the city had fielded 12 complaints to emergency services about individuals not complying with the face covering requirement.
Sund said the emergency calls came from employees and patrons concerned about individuals not wearing face coverings while indoors, mainly during the first weekend the requirement had been in effect.
The city’s front desk staff also took nonemergency calls that primarily sought information about individual circumstances or enforcement methods.
“The subject of the requirement was heavily discussed on social media platforms both monitored by the city and controlled by the city, with the public expressing varying opinions on the topic,” the report adds.
Many of the calls related to people who did not know about the ordinance, and inspectors provided education during compliance visits, according to Sund.
“They had a pretty positive experience, which I think is a good thing, and we did see those calls to emergency services drop,” Sund said.
Councilmember Larry Kraft commented, “It appeared that the community got behind it and complied without a lot of confrontation, and that was what we were aiming for.”
Remote meetings
Feedback from individuals on boards and commissions about remote meetings has been mixed, but Sund said, “Overall, the sentiment was that they should be able to return to in-person meetings.”
During the surge of omicron cases, some commissioners had declined to attend in-person meetings, leading to meeting cancellations when not enough members could attend to conduct business, City Clerk Melissa Kennedy informed the council last month. The council then voted to move all meetings to the virtual format through Feb. 22 to address the concerns.
Kennedy said four commissioners had provided concerns during the Feb. 14 work session about returning to in-person meetings.
“There’s just a broad concern that it may be too soon, particularly if they were to get a larger group of folks coming in,” Kennedy said.
Other commissioners had said they would be OK with coming back, though, she added.
With the emergency order set to lapse, a board member or commissioner could still appear remotely but would have to do so from a location that is open and accessible to the public.
“The crux of that when you’re in the middle of a pandemic is if someone is sick has tested positive or is concerned about being around others for that reason, it may not be the best idea for them to appear in a public location,” Kennedy said.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said she felt comfortable with city officials returning to in-person meetings.
“I personally think we do our better work in front of each other,” Mohamed said during the remote work session. “It’s just that this feels a little distant, and I do not want to do it again unless we have to.”
Councilmember Sue Budd, who missed a council work session earlier this year due to a quarantine, also said she supported returning to in-person meeting due to statistics she called encouraging.
Of case trend lines, she said, “We’ve had a hump before and a decrease, and we may have a hump again, but as it stands right now I’m encouraged by that and would find it much more effective, I think, to work in person.”
Kennedy noted the council could still require face coverings in city facilities even after the citywide mandate ends. Fire Chief Steve Koering suggested the city could provide N95 masks and eye protection for commissioners who still had concerns.
Councilmember Tim Brausen had a different take than the rest of the council, saying he would prefer to meet remotely so he would not need to wear a mask. He questioned a requirement that city employees continue to wear masks when others in the community no longer needed to do so.
“Personally, I don’t want to wear one, but that I’m not going to let my personal preference dictate what we’re going to do,” Brausen said.
Deputy City Manager Cindy Walsh said the city is following CDC guidelines on masking for city employees and indicated administrators would likely drop a requirement for employees when the CDC updated guidance based on case positivity rates. Koering said he anticipated the positivity rate to drop below the 5% positivity rate, indicating low transmission rates, relatively soon.
Koering recommended that St. Louis Park direct energy toward encouraging vaccinations going forward.
He said, “I think that’s a much more relevant focus and it’s one that’s more palatable to people, and I think it has a much more real impact on the numbers.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.