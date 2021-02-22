All grades at St. Louis Park high and middle schools began returning to the hybrid model Feb. 22 after Gov. Tim Walz updated state recommendations for secondary students.
The district had already planned to make the move for middle school students and grades nine and 12 at the high school but had not scheduled a return to the hybrid model for grades 10-11 until Monday, March 8.
New state guidance Walz issued Feb. 17 for the state’s Safe Learning Plan allows more secondary students to return to the classroom. With the changes in the guidance, school districts are not required to implement a rolling start strategy and thus could bring all high school students back to the hybrid model beginning Feb. 22.
The hybrid model provides two days of classroom instruction and two days of home learning, with Wednesdays set aside for student support and feedback.
At both schools, students with last names beginning with the letters A through K came back Feb. 22 while other students returned Thursday, Feb. 25. Students whose families had chose for them to remain in distance learning can continue to learn remotely.
