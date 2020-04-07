The thought of a Little Free Pantry first popped up on Denise Foote’s mind when she saw a Facebook page years ago.
Foote, a member of Excelsior United Methodist Church’s outreach team, wanted to bring one to the church. The team decided instead to focus on partnering with the ICA food shelf of Minnetonka, Foote said. The church is a satellite location for the food shelf, open the second and fourth Wednesday of the month to those in need.
“When everything happened with COVID-19, I knew that people needed this now,” Foote said.
The outreach team decided to convert its Little Free Library into a Little Free Pantry during the pandemic, Foote said. Once the change was approved, Foote and another outreach member, Sandy Stromberg, set it up.
To raise awareness for the pantry, the church has taken to social media, Stromberg said. Team members posted about the pantry on the church’s Facebook page, a parent Facebook page for Minnetonka middle and high schoolers and on the neighborhood app Nextdoor, Stromberg said.
Outreach members also contacted school social workers.
“We are thinking of the kids,” Stromberg said.
The church team saw an immediate response from the community, Stromberg said. A member of the church has been monitoring the pantry and has seen food clearly coming and going, she said, adding “people have been so generous.”
The church will keep the pantry going as long as the pandemic goes on, Foote said, adding she would like to build a permanent Little Free Pantry next to the Little Free Library.
“You don’t have to register or be in a certain service area, anyone can show up and take what they need,” Foote said. “It’s an easy and small way that people can get and give help and show kindness.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.