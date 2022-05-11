Right as Robbinsdale Cooper High School was starting winter break, teacher Eric Zuccola found out he had been nominated for Education Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year Award. He called it an “unexpected surprise,” but good timing. He used his time off to gather the myriad documents needed to complete his nomination portfolio.
In March, the nominee pool of 77 was reduced to 25 semifinalists. Zuccola’s name was on the list.
By that time, Zuccola said he had largely forgotten about the nomination, as the toggling between in-person and distance learning in the first months of 2021 had kept all District 281 staff well occupied.
Another month later, his name was on a smaller list of 11 finalists. It was at that point that the possibility of winning the honor became real.
Minnesota Teacher of the Year is an annual award program that is highly respected by those in and outside of the education field. Education Minnesota calls it “the oldest and most prestigious recognition program in Minnesota.”
The 58th award was not bestowed to Zuccola May 1; the award was instead given to Sarah Lancaster, a first-grade teacher at Onamia Elementary School. Still, it’s the first time a Robbinsdale Schools nominee has broken into the finalist pool for some time.
Peter Eckhoff, president of the Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers, is the one who offered Zuccola’s name for consideration for the award.
“What we have here is an articulate educator that does an outstanding job of meeting the individual learning needs of students as a writing instructor,” Eckhoff said. “He’s an example of everything great in teachers today.”
Eckhoff believed the Teacher of the Year committee duly saw that in Zuccola, making the nominee a contender that couldn’t be ignored.
“We were thrilled to have him make it to that level,” Eckhoff.
A longtime teacher with a passion for writing
Zuccola has been an educator at Cooper since he began teaching in 1999.
He teaches several International Baccalaureate courses, including Language and Literature, Theory of Knowledge, and Journalism and Film Study to seniors and juniors. He is a longtime advisor for Cooper’s student newspaper, “The Quill,” the head coach for the boys cross country team and an assistant coach to the boys track team.
His passion for education is tangential to his first career as a writer. Zuccola received his master’s degree and worked in the marketing and journalism fields for several years before “deciding to take the plunge” and get his teacher’s license.
“I always had an interest in being an educator, but I was not certain if it would be at the K-12 or college level,” he said. His background made him an obvious choice to lead the school newspaper, which he agreed to in his first year of teaching. Today, the monthly publication routinely wins awards for its excellence. He said seeing his student writers, editors and photographers rewarded for their hard work is one of his favorite parts of the job.
Similarly, he also loves taking part in commencement each June, and watching all of the seniors he’s worked with take the stage as a Cooper student for the last time.
From getting to giving advice
All of the Teacher of the Year finalists participated in a weekend of professional development at the St. Paul RiverCentre in the days leading up to the recognition banquet. Zuccola said the entire weekend was an “uplifting experience” in which he was able to meet former award winners and learn about the work of Education Minnesota.
There was also time for the finalists to get to know each other personally, and meet their significant others.
“It was a pleasure getting to know the other 10 finalists and the important people in their lives on a personal level, which helped the entire process feel less like a competition and more like a celebration of the teaching profession,” said Zuccola. “I can say with certainty that these are peers with whom I will continue to be in touch for years to come.”
He shared that his two mentors are former Cooper English teachers Suzanne Kelley and Pat Billig. They were part of a large crop of educators hired in the 1960s and 1970s who had stayed with the school through the decades.
“It was an honor to carry on with their traditions after they eventually retired,” he said.
As the years have passed, Zuccola has gone from asking advice of veteran educators to giving it. It’s been a tough few years for teachers everywhere, rife with change and uncertainty. Zuccola said right now it’s most important that teachers remember to pause for themselves.
“As a long-distance runner and coach of high school cross country and track athletes, I have always been struck by the parallels between teaching and endurance sports,” he said. “In order to be successful when running long distances or when teaching, you need to be deliberate about self-discipline and about self-care. While it may be critical to get that batch of essays graded and returned to students in one day so they have timely feedback, it may also be important to put down the papers so you can grab a coffee with a friend.”
Finding a work-life balance might seem like plain advice, but Zuccola said it was “essential” and easily forgotten by colleagues who get wrapped up into the school year.
He continued: “Ultimately, a struggling educator needs to remember that they will make it through the tough times as long as they remember to show themselves the same grace and understanding that they show to their students every day.”
On the horizon
Zuccola next plans to join his fellow finalists to advocate for education at the state Capitol. He said an event at the Minnesota State Fair is in the works, and possibly more events put on by Education Minnesota.
Eckhoff said he was proud of Zuccola’s representation of the district. To date, no Robbinsdale Schools educator has taken the top honor from Education Minnesota, but Eckhoff said its not for a lack of talent.
“We’re going to keep putting up candidates for the award, because we know we have some amazing educators in our district,” Eckhoff said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.