Winter Blast in Eden Prairie Jan 22, 2020 Jan 22, 2020 Updated 13 min ago

Elsa from "Frozen" made an appearance Jan. 18 at Eden Prairie's Winter Blast at Starting Lake. The event celebrated all things winter, including ice staking, sledding, snowshoeing, art activities, food trucks and a WonderWeavers puppet show. Sun photo by Peter Voelker

Dave Klein with with daughters Penelope, left, and Piper, right, participate in art activities Jan. 18 at Eden Prairie's Winter Blast at Starting Lake. Sun photo by Peter Voelker

Event attendees congregate with warm drinks Jan. 18 at Eden Prairie's Winter Blast at Starting Lake. Sun photo by Peter Voelker

Tags Winter Blast Eden Prairie
