First community meeting on topic was hosted July 12 in Shaver Park
Community members gathered July 12 in Wayzata’s Shaver Park to review and discuss and the city’s current rules related to tree preservation.
The ordinance review is tied to the ongoing work to update city code in response to last year’s adoption of the 2040 Wayzata Comprehensive Plan.
City leaders have put together a list of code sections that should be reviewed and updated over the next two years. The list includes Wayzata’s design standards, residential zoning districts, commercial zoning districts, tree preservation, signs, fences, subdivisions, planned unit developments, floodplain, shoreland and wetland standards.
The recent meeting in Shaver Park helped kick off the city’s review of its tree preservation ordinance, which is covered in chapters 710 and 936 of Wayzata city code. To read the current rules in their entirety, visit library.municode.com/mn/wayzata.
“Over the last year or so, we’ve heard from the community on a lot of projects and development around town that trees are very important and that they wanted to look at and review our existing tree preservation ordinance to really understand how it works right now ... and if there are any opportunities for improvement,” said Assistant City Planner Nick Kieser, who helped lead the meeting.
Kieser noted that this was the first of several community meetings – with the next likely taking place in September or October – meant to gather input on any potential changes to the tree preservation ordinance, which would ultimately go before the city council for approval.
The city will also put out a community survey this summer to further gather input related to tree preservation practices.
Kieser said a draft of ordinance or permitting changes could be written sometime by the end of this year.
The assistant city planner explained that the current tree ordinance is typically triggered when a development application or a building permit is submitted to the city.
“Whenever we get those plans, we usually ask for a tree preservation plan and that kind of shows us what trees they are looking to be removed and the landscaping plan as well. ... Our requirements are a lot more strict for the older, more mature trees,” he said.
Wayzata currently has two primary categories for trees: significant trees and heritage trees.
“Under current ordinance, we do allow some removal of significant trees on the site before replacement by either putting more tree inches on the site or else paying a fee per inch. ... For heritage trees and more mature trees ... you can’t take any of those trees down without replacing them at a 2:1 ratio,” Kieser said.
Much of the comments heard during the recent community meeting, Kieser said, were related to the protection and maintenance of existing trees in the city.
“People were concerned about tree removal that’s occurred with different developments within the city, so they came with ideas of trying to make it a little bit more strict for developers, builders and owners to remove trees or replace trees in a different way,” he said.
Merrily Borg Babcock, who is a member of the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board, was among the people in attendance at the community meeting.
“This is a work in progress and the first of a number of meetings on how to value our trees,” she said.
Babcock said several comments provided to the city were related to holding developers accountable for the trees on property being developed and the longterm survival rates of trees that could be damaged by careless landscaping or construction waste.
She said there were also suggestions on the types of replacement trees and how educational brochures could be given to residents to help them understand the value of trees in their city. In addition to adding beauty to the city’s landscape and neighborhood character, Babcock noted that trees add value by cleaning pollution from the air with their leaves and bark and by helping keep water clean by filtering waste with their root system.
“Education is of great importance,” she said.
