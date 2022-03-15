The musical was originally supposed to be performed in March 2020
Adding an extra word to the old saying, Wayzata Community Church’s Good Works Community Theater is determined to hold true to the show business adage – that the show must go on ... eventually.
It was March 2020 when the cast and crew of the theater group assumed they were putting the final touches on their production of the musical “Big Fish.” But with cases of COVID-19 starting to tick up around Minnesota, the church decided to delay performances to May, then October, then to March 2021 and so on.
Today, after a two-year delay, the church is ready to finally raise the curtain on the show.
“It’s just overwhelmingly exciting,” said Autumn Toussaint, artistic director for Goods Works. “I think everybody is glad to be back together.”
Over the past two years, Toussaint said she’s worked keep in touch with the cast and crew through online chats, emails and even letters mailed out to homes.
“The relationships that are formed are so special that you grow to really love and care about these people. On a personal level, I wanted to check in with them while also sort of giving them updates to give them hope,” she said. “And when I announced that we were definitely doing it in March ... that got them super excited.”
Most of the original 2020 cast is back, including Toussaint herself who in addition to directing the musical will be performing the role of Sandra Bloom, the wife of Edward Bloom, who will be played by Patrick Morgan.
As a traveling salesman, Edward has lived life on the road more than at home. At the completion of each trip, he would tell his son Will stories of the amazing people he met during his travels. The stories are based on fact but are told in such a colorful way that as Will grows older he views them as fiction. When Edward’s health declines and Will learns that he and his wife Josephine will soon have a son of their own, Will decides he wants to decipher the truth of his father’s tall tales once and for all.
The musical is based on Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel, “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions,” and the 2003 film, “Big Fish.”
The latest musical production marks the 13th full-scale production for the theatre group, which has been putting on shows every other year for two decades since starting at the Wayzata church in 2000.
Anyone from the congregation or outside the church is invited to audition for the shows, and all ages are welcome. This year’s cast and crew of 76 people range in age from 6 to 89.
“We have professional actors and singers and dancers next to people who’ve never done it before,” Toussaint said. “It’s a true, full intergenerational all ages and all stages sort of deal.”
Toussaint, who has a bachelor’s degree in musical theater and has worked extensively in the professional musical theater realm in Europe and the U.S., said the theater group picked “Big Fish” for its production because it’s a show that centers on community, love and family.
“It’s a beautiful story about love and family and the people that you meet along life’s journey and what they mean to you and what you mean to them,” she said. “It’s just a beautiful show.”
The musical will run for six performances. The shows are free to attend, but guests may bring a donation which will go to the nonprofit organization Bricks to Bread, which helps build brick ovens for Costa Rican families seeking a sustainable source of income.
If you go:
Good Works Community Theater presents “Big Fish”
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16; 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17; 7 p.m. Friday, March 18; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
