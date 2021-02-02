fw04NW_WinterArtCUT1.jpg

Burnet Fine Art & Advisory’s latest show, “Winter Exhibition,” showcases a variety of prints, drawings, paintings and sculptures by more than a dozen artists, including David Hockney, Anish Kapoor, Melanie Pankau, Glenn Brown, Takashi Murakami, Betsy Alwin, Donald Sultan, Damien Hirst, Robert Motherwell, Patrick Hughes, HOTTEA, Carolyn Swiszcz, Austin Nash, Pamela Carberry, Sol LeWitt and Roy Lichtenstein. The exhibition will run through March 27 at 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment. To learn more about the artists and their work, visit burnetart.com/in-the-gallery or call 952-473-8333. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Five porcelain sculptures by artist Betsy Alwin are among the pieces on display in Burnet Fine Art & Advisory’s latest show, “Winter Exhibition.” (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
“Dunning Krueger Effect,” a hand-cut inkjet print on paper by artist HOTTEA.
“You have all sorts of ups and downs in life. Right, Kaikai and KiKi?!” an offset lithograph by artist Takashi Murakami.
“Granny Donuts,” a screenprint, trace monoprint, acrylic, collage on paper by artist Carolyn Swiszcz.

