Whitney MacMillan, former chairman and chief executive officer of Cargill, died March 11 in Vero Beach, Florida. He was 90.
Born Sept. 25, 1929, in Orono, MacMillan was the great-grandson of company founder W.W. Cargill and the son of Cargill MacMillan and Pauline Whitney MacMillan.
He attended The Blake School and graduated from Yale University with a degree in history.
MacMillan began work with Cargill as a general trainee, rising through a series of positions in San Francisco, Minneapolis and the Philippines before assuming senior management positions. He was chairman of the board and CEO from 1976 until his retirement in 1995.
Over his career, MacMillan guided transformation in the way Cargill was managed and governed, adding independent directors to its board, initiating an employee-stock ownership plan and preserving the family commitment to remaining privately owned. As chairman, he was the last member of the MacMillan and Cargill families to serve directly as a senior executive operational manager.
“When the history of Cargill is complete, Whitney’s name will figure prominently as one of the firm’s most important leaders,” said William Pearce, former Cargill vice-chairman and colleague.
With his wife Elizabeth (Betty), MacMillan supported numerous charitable and educational programs and initiatives, many mirroring his interests in values-based education, health care and environmental and cultural preservation.
In retirement, he taught corporate strategy at the University of St. Thomas school of business. He also held honorary doctoral degrees from Macalester College, the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and Montana State University.
“Whitney projected a sense of stability and quiet, but also an intense commitment that everyone could see,” said Jim Howard, former executive vice president and lifelong friend.
MacMillan also advised Claremont College, the University of Minnesota, Harvard University, the University of Wyoming, USAID and The World Bank on public policy matters, including food safety, environmental and development issues. He also served on an extensive list of boards and was an active member of diverse organizations.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Pauline. He was preceded in death by his sister, Alice, and his brother, Cargill Jr.
The family will have a private service at a later date. They have also asked, in lieu of flowers, that those wishing to honor MacMillan and his family send memorials in his name to Yale University, the Mayo Clinic, the Blake School and the Minnesota Historical Society.
- Compiled by Jason Jenkins
