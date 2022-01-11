WZ13NW_IceCUT1.jpeg
Klapprich Park in Wayzata was busy with ice skaters of all ages Jan. 8 as temperatures reached nearly 30 degrees. The warming house and skating rink will be open with an attendant on duty, weather permitting, 3-10 p.m. weekdays as well as 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekends and days when Wayzata Public Schools is not in session. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

