Book explores how our childhood dreams live on through adulthood
A Wayzata resident’s concept for a children’s book has come to life years after he first came up with the story while on vacation with his wife and four young daughters.
“The family went to the pool and I just had this idea,” Eddie Ulrich said.
The father said he felt compelled to try and convey how children often view their parents through a drastically different lens than how parents see themselves.
Tying this notion with the dreams of a child imagining what they’d like to be when they grow up is the basis for “A Mother’s Dream.” The children’s book was self-published in early 2021 after years of visual development and design.
“I never did submit it to publishers or anything like that. It was just something that I wanted to exist physically to kind of pass down to the kids,” Ulrich said, noting that his daughters are now grown, spanning in ages from 17 to 27.
“A Mother’s Dream” follows a day in the life of a mother as she shares with her daughter Ruby what she believes are her own lost dreams. But through the use of illustrations, the reader sees the mother’s literal interpretation of her dreams contrasted directly by her daughter’s vision of how her mother fulfills each dream in her daily life.
“Children often see their parents with different eyes,” Ulrich said. “In the little girl’s mind, the mother had fulfilled her dream. And that’s really the pattern that follows throughout a majority of the book.”
The book suggests that our childhood dreams live on us in one way or another – regardless of what we end up doing, Ulrich said.
Also tied into the original inspiration for the book was a desire to recognize and thank parents and caregivers, which can be seen on the book’s dedication page.
“To all the parents and caregivers in the world who share so much of themselves with the children they spend time with day after day. You may not realize it – but you are inspiring the dreamers of tomorrow,” the dedication reads.
With a background in marketing and design, Ulrich founded Fuzzy Duck, a Wayzata-based creative communications firm. His love for storytelling has led to various projects, including producing, art directing and writing on works such as screenplays, graphic novels, television pilots and independent feature films.
Ulrich teamed up with professional illustrator and former Fuzzy Duck team member Casey Anderson, who provided the images for the book.
“I love the art of children’s books and the storytelling that happens,” Ulrich said, adding that he’d like to next write a chapter book adventure for young readers.
To purchase “A Mother’s Dream,” visit AMothersDreamBook.com.
