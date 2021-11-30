Valerie Quarles took over the role in September
Wayzata’s new assistant city planner was given a chance to introduce herself to the community during the Nov. 16 Wayzata City Council meeting.
Valerie Quarles was hired by the city in September, taking over for Nick Kieser who stepped into the newly created full-time Wayzata parks planner position after serving three years as an assistant planner.
In her new role, Quarles will help with a broad range of planning and zoning efforts, including development and redevelopment; interpretation of zoning and subdivision ordinances; research and background studies; and long-range planning and zoning code enforcement. Quarles will also act as the city staff’s liaison to the Wayzata Heritage Preservation Board and provide support to the Planning Commission, Wayzata City Council and zoning study task force.
“We held a very competitive hiring process. We had a lot of great people that we interviewed and Val really immediately shined,” Community Development Director Emily Goellner said. “She’s a curious person. She’s eager to learn and she brings creative ideas forward that we need and she’s adaptable and she’s managed a heavy workload right out of the gate.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton then invited Quarles to the podium to introduce herself and provide some background on why she applied for the position in Wayzata.
Quarles said she finished up in December 2020 at the University of Minnesota after earning a bachelor of science degree in urban studies with minors in architecture and housing and community development. She also completed internships with the Metropolitan Council and the Musicant Group.
“After that I moved on to the city of Golden Valley where I was able to finally get some experience within a city doing more of that technical planning work,” Quarles said. “And then from Golden Valley I was able to interview at Wayzata.”
Her experience in city planning also includes being a member of the Planning Commission for Little Canada where she resides.
“That’s absolutely super impressive,” Mouton said remarking on Quarles’ resume. “Congratulations both on your degree and for joining this amazing city staff and specifically Director Goellner’s team.”
Quarles said she became more familiar with Wayzata while working with the Musicant Group, which helped program the city’s new Panoway park space over last winter. When she later learned about an opening for the assistant planner position in Wayzata, she jumped at the chance because it lined up with many of her interests and experience.
“When I saw that an opportunity was opening up and that it asked me to specialize in things like historic preservation ... I knew I would be foolish not to apply,” she said.
