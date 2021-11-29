wz02NW_LightUpCUT1.jpg
A Wayzata fire engine dressed in lights rolls down Lake Street for the return of the city’s Light Up the Lake Celebration. The parade of lights helped families welcome the holiday season during the Nov. 26 event, which included hot cocoa, music, wagon rides, reindeer, a candy cane hunt and a tree lighting ceremony with the mayor. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A pair of reindeer provided a special photo opportunity for families who attended Wayzata’s Light Up the Lake Celebration. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A Wayzata fire engine rolls down Lake Street in downtown Wayzata for this year’s Light Up the Lake Celebration. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Families were offered horse-drawn wagon rides Nov. 26 along Lake Street as part of Wayzata’s Light Up the Lake Celebration. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Members of the Wayzata Fire Department hand out candy during the city’s Light Up the Lake Celebration. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Loretto was among the local fire departments that participated in Wayzata’s parade of lights Nov. 26 in downtown Wayzata. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

