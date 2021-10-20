Council’s decision follows approval from state legislature to use TIF dollars for the project
The Wayzata City Council voted to approve utilizing funds from a tax increment financing (TIF) district to help cover design and construction costs for a public boardwalk and community docks proposed as part of the second phase of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative.
The decision, which came during the Oct. 5 council meeting, follows efforts from city leaders to work with lawmakers to push for special TIF legislation from the state. Through the work, Wayzata received flexibility in the state’s tax bill to allow the city to utilize redevelopment dollars from TIF District 6 (the western side of downtown) toward helping fund the boardwalk and docks as well as shoreline restoration.
TIF is a public financing method that is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community improvement projects. The original intent of a TIF program is to stimulate private investment in a blighted area that has been designated to be in need of economic revitalization.
“At a very high level, it’s really a tool for cities to use tax revenues to bolster localized redevelopment rather than going back to the county for redistribution. So ultimately it keeps dollars within the city to help redevelop certain areas,” City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said.
Dahl noted that TIF funds can only be used for qualified expenses within a district, such as site remediation, blight removal, parking and public infrastructure.
“Public infrastructure means utilities – so water, sewer, storm sewer, streets and sidewalks. It does not typically address trails or park-type improvements. ... With the TIF special legislation, it allows the boardwalk and the docks to be allowed as an eligible expense,” the city manager said.
Dahl said the city explored other potential uses for the TIF funds in District 6, but found few options other than adding additional parking to the recently built public lot behind the Wayzata Blu condo development. Dahl noted that some TIF funds in the district have already been allocated to aid private redevelopment, build public parking and help in the reconstruction of Lake Street.
The city manager said using up to $4 million in TIF funds would help cover the more than $7 million in construction costs estimated for the boardwalk, docks and shoreline restoration. Altogether, the estimated construction costs for future phases of Panoway are around $13.5 million, Dahl said.
The state legislature’s approval of the TIF spending follows a successful 2020 legislative session for Panoway, during which a $4 million grant was awarded to help fund the construction of the boardwalk and shoreline restoration. The funds were included in the state’s $1.9 billion bonding bill for public works projects throughout Minnesota.
The city manager said it was important to note that the TIF and state grant dollars will not be used to cover Panoway operations and maintenance costs.
“That still has to be funded as well, and we’re looking at the conservancy and other private and public, outside of Wayzata, resources for that,” Dahl said.
Dahl also noted that the council’s vote on utilizing the TIF funds does not mean approval of the boardwalk project itself – that will be up for review as designs come before the Wayzata City Council. Design for the project is intended to start later this year. If approved, construction would begin in 2022 or 2023.
The first phase of the Panoway initiative was completed last fall and included the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a public parking lot into a plaza park. The work also involved expanding the 600 block sidewalk, upgraded utilities, new water main and storm sewer systems, added green space, a new off-street biking and walking path and an interactive water fountain.
Under phase two, the new boardwalk would stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks, with a path on land leading to the Section Foreman House. The work would also include the restoration of 2,000 feet of the shoreline that would help reverse contamination of Wayzata’s holding ponds by reintroducing native plants, trees and pollinator habitat. Phase two also includes creating an eco park outside the Section Foreman house with a pier extension out over the lake.
The $9.5-million first phase was primarily funded by the city, with some funds from Three Rivers Park District and the state. Phase two and all future projects under the initiative are planned to be funded by private sources such as donations from individuals, families, foundations and corporations as well as additional regional and state public funding. Fundraising dollars are being sought by the Wayzata Conservancy, an independent nonprofit organization that was established to serve as an advocate for the Panoway project and to seek private funding to pay for the development, maintenance and operating costs of the overall initiative.
The resolution found support from a majority of the council, with Councilmember Molly MacDonald saying that the state’s approval of TIF spending toward the Panoway work “has been part of the roadmap for a long time and ... quite an achievement.”
Councilmember Alex Plechash said the resolution was “simply a vote to accept what the legislature did for our benefit. And they did that on our initiative, so we’re kind of saying, ‘Hey, thank you. Let’s take it.’”
Councilmember Cathy Iverson, echoing similar concerns voiced by several residents during the meeting, said she opposed the resolution because it “potentially opens the floodgates” and could put the burden on Wayzata taxpayers to fund future Panoway costs such as maintenance and operation.
“I’m really concerned about the additional millions of dollars ... Where is that going to come from?” Iverson said, later adding that, “If the conservancy was going to cover this cost, I’m concerned.”
Addressing the council, Wayzata Conservancy Board Chair Andrew Mullin, who served on the Wayzata City Council from 2009-2016, maintained that the conservancy’s fundraising plan includes 10 years of prepaid maintenance and it will be up to future conservancy and city leaders to find additional funding mechanisms.
Mullin also addressed the concerns over the potential impact on Wayzata taxpayers.
“As a former council member ... we said we will not raise taxes to pay for the construction of the project from the general fund,” Mullin said. “We said, from 2011 forward, that we would seek public and private funding sources outside of the city of Wayzata in which to accomplish that goal.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton also addressed the future operations and maintenance costs for Panoway, stating that, “It is something that we have said we will always address, and that still will not come out of the taxpayer dollars.”
On a 3-1 vote, with Iverson voting no and Councilmember Jeff Buchanan having an excused absence from the meeting, the council approved the resolution to move forward with using TIF funds toward the Panoway boardwalk, community docks and shoreline restoration.
