Effort is part of Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy program
Wayzata leaders have agreed to enter into a study to help determine whether the city moves its fleet of vehicles to electric in the future.
The Wayzata City Council voted Jan. 4 to enter into a professional services agreement with consulting firm Sawatch for the electric vehicle fleet study, which is part of Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy program. The study, included in the Wayzata Energy and Environment Committee’s work plan for 2021, is meant to provide information on the best options for future electric vehicles to be incorporated into the city fleet.
The nearly $23,000 cost for the study will be entirely reimbursed by Xcel Energy, Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said.
More than 30 city-owned non-commercial vehicles, including police cars, will be studied to determine which ones would be a good option for electric. The study will provide insight into where electric vehicle infrastructure could potentially be located and to the overall cost. Data will be collected through installed tracking devices on the vehicles for 90 days. Once this information is gathered and studied, the city can decide if future plans around electric vehicles should be put in place.
“That data would be used to come up with a report and recommendations on if and how much savings there would be if the city would turn to electric vehicles,” Dahl said.
The data will first go to the city’s Energy and Environment Committee for review before coming to the Wayzata City Council, which will decide whether to move forward with any type of implementation through the city’s capital improvements plan in the budget process.
“This information will be helpful and will allow for the council to make for a better, more-informed decision about its CIP and its equipment,” the city manager said.
Prior to the council’s vote, Councilmember Alex Plechash stressed the importance of viewing the city’s vehicles as tools that each carry a purpose.
“I want to be sure that this study encompasses the operational need as well as just the cost effectiveness. They need to take that into consideration,” Plechash said, using the police department as an example.
On a 4-0 decision, with Councilmember Jeff Buchanan absent from the meeting, the Wayzata City Council voted to approve the professional services agreement for participation in the electric vehicle fleet study.
The study falls under the city’s energy action plan, which was adopted in December 2020. The overall goal of the plan is to reduce energy consumption, increase energy efficiency, improve on energy education and implement renewable energy strategies for every stakeholder in the city.
To view the city’s energy action plan, visit wayzata.org/675/energy-action-plan.
