Wayzata Planning Commission will discuss concept during Nov. 16 meeting
A development application has been submitted to the City of Wayzata for the redevelopment of the former TCF headquarters building at 200 Lake St. E.
The 52,600 square-foot building was put up for sale in January. The building was constructed in 1990 and sits on more than 2 acres of land with 135 surface parking stalls.
The building served as the banking corporation’s headquarters until its merger with Chemical Bank early last year. Along with the merger came the decision that the combined company would operate under the TCF name and the headquarters would be in Detroit.
The new owner of the building, Minnetonka-based Lake West Development, had submitted a development application earlier this year but it was later withdrawn. The withdrawal came after the Sept. 21 Planning Commission meeting, during which the commission unanimously recommended denial of the concept.
The initial proposal was to convert the building into ten condominiums and replace the surface parking lots with two new buildings: an 11-unit condominium building to the east and a 45-unit apartment building to the west.
A new application with a revised project concept was submitted in October.
According to city officials, the newly proposed concept would convert the former TCF headquarters into 10 condominiums and three new three-story buildings would replace the east and west parking lots. The proposed eastern building would include 10 condominiums and the two proposed western buildings would include 18 townhomes. The redevelopment project would also include enclosed parking for the residential buildings and two small parks on each end of the property.
Minneapolis-based ESG Architecture & Design is behind the project’s design.
According to the developer, the overall project would accommodate around 85 residents throughout the 38 units.
The Wayzata Planning Commission is scheduled to review the planned unit development concept plan during its Monday, Nov. 16 meeting, which will also include a public hearing.
The concept plan could potentially come before the Wayzata City Council during its Dec. 22 meeting.
The Planning Commission and City Council continue to have meetings online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If approved, the project would move into a second phase that would require approvals for a planned unit development general plan, design review and a shoreland impact plan/conditional use permit.
To review the plans for the redevelopment project, visit wayzata.org/655/200-Lake-St-E-formerly-TCF
