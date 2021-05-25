City police will receive assistance with mental health crisis cases
The Wayzata Police Department will join several Lake Minnetonka area law enforcement agencies in entering an agreement that will provide a Hennepin County social worker to assist with mental health crisis cases.
The cooperative agreement, which was approved unanimously during the May 18 Wayzata City Council meeting, will make the city a new member of the county’s mental health case management initiative known as the embedded social worker program. The other police departments in the program include South Lake Minnetonka, Corcoran, Minnetrista, Medina, Orono and Deephaven.
“Police departments are usually the first call for help in any mental health crisis situation,” said Marc Schultz, Wayzata’s interim police chief. “Unfortunately, there’s often little that even well-trained officers can do to support people in mental health crisis other than to offer some sort of transport for the person or to refer them for charging, if applicable, and of course, importantly, do what we can do de-escalate the immediate situations as they arise.”
Schultz said the county program will help provide assistance and resources to officers and long-term help for the person who may be suffering from an acute mental health episode, a chronic mental health issue or chemical dependency issues.
Another goal of the program is to minimize repeat calls for service for these types of incidences. Schultz noted that in one seven-month period in 2020, Wayzata officers responded to 37 calls for service related to one individual.
“This has really become a problem, and it’s what we call a ‘crisis loop,” Schultz said.
Under the program, Wayzata officers will respond to initial mental health crisis calls and then cases are referred to the social worker stationed at one of the participating police departments. Follow-up is conducted by the social worker, who will work with a Wayzata officer assigned to the case. Persons in need of further assistance would then be referred to partner organizations like Relate Counseling Center, Vail Place or Headway Emotional Health for therapy, counseling or long-term case management.
The social workers’ annual salary will be $100,000, and the cost will be split 60/40 between the seven participating police agencies and Hennepin County. The cost of this program for Wayzata will be around $17,000 for a two-year contract starting in 2022.
The agreement to join the initiative received universal support from the council, with Councilmember Cathy Iverson saying, “I don’t think there’s ever been a greater need to have this in our community.”
“I think this is wonderful,” said Mayor Johanna Mouton. “Hopefully this individual can help people who are in need navigate the system and provide people with information and resources they need and assist the police department in the process.”
