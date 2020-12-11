Nearly 2 miles of the paved trail is within the city
Wayzata will work to keep its section of the Dakota Rail Regional Trail clear and maintained this winter.
The Wayzata City Council voted Dec. 1 to authorize city staff to submit a winter use permit to Three Rivers Park District, which manages the Dakota Rail Regional Trail. The winter use permit will allow Wayzata city crews to clear and maintain its portion of the trail through the winter for biking and walking.
Wayzata has 1.8 miles of regional trail within its borders, including the newly constructed trail that runs along Lake Street from Ferndale Road to Broadway Avenue. The extension of the trail was completed in late summer as part of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay project. The paved Dakota Rail Regional Trail also goes through St. Bonifacius, Minnetrista, Mound, Spring Park, Minnetonka Beach and Orono.
In past years, Wayzata and other cities through which the trail runs have decided not to maintain the trail through the winter. This year, Wayzata and several communities, including Orono, Minnetonka Beach, Spring Park and Mound, are willing to help keep the trail accessible since more people are looking for outdoor activities to do as the COVID-19 pandemic continues through winter.
“It’s really not a huge issue to, as part of our overall plowing process, maintain the trail,” said Mike Kelly, Wayzata City Engineer and Director of Public Works. He added that after snow emergencies, the city crews will first prioritize clearing snow from streets and sidewalks before working on the trail.
Kelly said the process will involve Three Rivers Park District reimbursing Wayzata at a rate of $500 per mile per season, so a total of $1,000. The amount won’t cover the city’s entire cost to maintain the trail, but it will assist in offsetting the additional cost.
“This would probably cover about one or two snow events, depending on the snowfall that we have,” Kelly said.
Kelly said city officials can decide on an annual basis whether to continue the process of maintaining the trail through winter.
“I think once we get in the habit of doing it this season, it makes it easier for us to maintain and potentially streamline in the future,” Kelly said.
For more information about the Dakota Rail Regional Trail, visit threeriversparks.org/location/dakota-rail-regional-trail.
