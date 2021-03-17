Matt Eicheldinger signed with Minneapolis-based Wise Ink
A Wayzata middle school teacher is hoping his first middle-grade novel, “Matt Sprouts and the Curse of Ten Broken Toes,” will inspire young readers to seek out books that instill a sense of adventure.
To help accomplish his mission, sixth-grade language arts teacher Matt Eicheldinger, who is in his 11th year at Wayzata Central Middle School, recently signed with Wise Ink agency. The Minneapolis-based independent publisher uses a hybrid publishing process which means he’ll help contribute to the cost of putting out the novel.
According to Wise Ink, the agency “publishes stories that support building a better and more equitable world” by sharing “stories that uplift, inspire and inform.”
The teacher said he’s had his book mostly finished for more than five years and has used it in the classroom with students who are disengaged with reading.
“We laugh in my classroom every day. My book is very funny and I feel like once kids understand that a book can be funny and really engage them then that’ll set them off to go find what they enjoy most about a book,” Eicheldinger said.
The teacher said he loves telling stories in his class, often in the form of “much exaggerated” accounts from his childhood.
“Kids love them. So, when kids aren’t reading, I ask them if they like the stories I tell. If they say yes, I tell them to try reading this and I send them the PDF of the book,” Eicheldinger said. “It’s kind of my way to get them unstuck if they’re avoiding reading.”
“Matt Sprouts and the Curse of Ten Broken Toes” is the story of a 12-year-old boy who finds himself in trouble on the first day of summer vacation.
“He accidentally hurts his neighbor Jenna with this ‘awesome ninja move’ he learns while watching cartoons,” Eicheldinger said.
The accident triggers a series of unfortunate events which leads Matt and his friends to wonder if he’s contracted the locally mythic “Curse of Ten Broken Toes” that’s wreaked havoc on other middle schoolers before him.
While dealing with the day-to-day struggles of a kid preparing to enter sixth grade, Matt enlists his friends to help him break the “curse,” Eicheldinger said.
The teacher signed with Wise Ink three months ago and has since been working to edit and get feedback so that he can put the final touches on the book.
As part of the publishing process, Eicheldinger will raise money through Kickstarter to help cover funds needed to complete the book and start shipping copies later this year.
The fundraiser will run March 23 through April 22 and can be found online at kickstarter.com/projects/1858249431/matt-sprouts-and-the-curse-of-ten-broken-toes.
