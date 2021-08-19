Wayzata welcomed another new police officer with the swearing in of Officer Tyler Datzman during the Aug. 10 city council meeting.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl administered the oath of office before a room of friends, family and members of the Wayzata Police Department.
“Officer Tyler Datzman comes to us with a unique story,” Interim Police Chief Marc Schultz said. “His background is as vibrant as his personality.”
Datzman grew up on a small resort in northern Minnesota near Remer. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2010 and began his military career as a communications technician. He was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Oahu, Hawaii, before being deployed to Afghanistan in 2011-2012. The following year, Datzman was selected for assignment at the White House Communications Agency, where he spent the next five years handling the switch board for communications for the president, vice president, Secret Service and other offices.
“As you can tell by his story, Tyler has already done a lot in service of his country,” Schultz said. “It truly speaks to Tyler who he is as a person and I’m confident he’ll serve his community with the same dedication and commitment.”
After serving his country on active duty with the Army for nearly eight years, Datzman began pursuing a career in law enforcement and earned his commission as an officer through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at St. Cloud State University. Datzman graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and earned the rank of second lieutenant in the United States Army Reserves.
Datzman joined the Wayzata Police Department at the end of January.
“He excelled through field training and proved to be a quick learner,” Schultz said. “We are super excited to have Tyler join our team. ... In a few short months, Tyler’s already shown an interest in extensive proactive patrol and has completed training to be one of the first two officers assigned to bike patrol duties.”
The new Wayzata Police Bike Patrol Unit is meant to increase community engagement and create a stronger public safety presence among vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians in the downtown area.
The new officer said he’s quickly familiarized himself with the Wayzata community, which he said has been very supportive.
“When I was getting into this, I didn’t really know a whole lot about Wayzata. All I knew was that it was a small community and it was close-knit,” Datzman said. “On my first day, it was very clear that it is a very proactive community and supports law enforcement. Driving down Lake Street, or any street that is, you can get a wave, a smile and anybody can talk to you on the side of the street. And it’s very comforting knowing you have that support. I plan to be in Wayzata for a very long time.”
The officer had his wife and children come to the front of the room to pin his badge on his uniform, after which Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton offered several welcoming words.
“We’re so grateful. You have a heck of a crew that has your back here - not only the community, but the entire department,” the mayor said.
