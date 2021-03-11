Tom Gunderson joins the department after four years in Becker
Tom Gunderson has officially been sworn in as the newest officer with the Wayzata Police Department.
The officer joined the Wayzata force in May, but his swearing-in was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At last, Gunderson was administered the oath of office by City Manager Jeffrey Dahl during the March 2 City Council meeting. In the room were friends, family and fellow members of the police department.
“We’ve been waiting a while to do this. ... Tom’s now a seasoned vet,” Dahl joked before welcoming Gunderson to the podium.
Police Chief Mike Risvold provided some background on Gunderson, who grew up in Oakdale and earned a bachelor of science degree in law enforcement from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“More and more, we’re seeing law enforcement officers go for a four-year degree, which is great,” the police chief said, noting that Minnesota is one of the few states that require at least a two-year degree to become a police officer.
Gunderson also volunteered as a police reserve officer while in college, Risvold said, and was hired as a police officer in 2016 by the Becker Police Department. After working there for four years, Gunderson began looking for a job closer to the metro area and landed in Wayzata last year.
“He’s got a strong work ethic and he’s very self-motivated,” the police chief said.
Gunderson invited his mom to the front of the room to pin a badge on his uniform before thanking the council, police department and friends and family in attendance.
“The chief and deputy chief have made it a very welcoming department,” Gunderson said. “It’s been a very easy transition, almost seamless, with a little bit of experience coming here. A big thanks to all of you guys. You’re always very available for advice and if I need to seek out any help.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton also offered several welcoming words to the new officer while issuing a more universal thank-you to all of the city’s first responders.
“You are all a member of our team and a member of our families. We just appreciate all of you so much and you have our support. We know we are in good hands with all of you. ... We hope that you have a very long, happy career here with all of us and that you stay safe every single day,” the mayor said.
