Officer Josh Vogel served two years as a community service officer
Wayzata has officially welcomed its newest police officer.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl administered the oath of office to Officer Josh Vogel during the Feb. 4 City Council meeting, noting that he remembers Vogel being hired by the city as a community service officer two years ago.
“It’s really awesome to see these faces move up through the organization,” Dahl said.
Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold asked the officer to invite the person of his choosing to pin a badge on his uniform. Vogel selected his wife, Reina, to do the honors.
The police chief then introduced the newly sworn-in officer and provided some of his background.
Vogel grew up in Blaine, graduating from Blaine High School before attending Alexandria Community and Technical College, where he earned an associate degree in law enforcement. Vogel then began earning experience by working security at Valley Fair and then at Mystic Lake Casino.
“And then in January of 2018, we hired him as a community service officer here in Wayzata,” the police chief said. “We’ve gotten the chance to work with him and he’s gotten some experience working with our department.”
The police chief then ran through a list of words – including “respectful,” “methodical,” “trustworthy” and “personable” – that were used by references to describe the new officer when helping the department complete a background check.
“Tonight, it’s not just about the swearing-in, it’s about celebrating Josh’s accomplishments,” Risvold said. “He’s worked long and hard for this day and it’s very well deserved. So with that, I am proud to formally introduce you to Officer Josh Vogel.”
Vogel thanked the city council, mayor, city manager, police department and friends and family who were in attendance.
“I’d like to especially thank my wife for being my source of motivation and support in this journey,” the officer said. “I’m super excited. This is like a dream to me.”
Mayor Ken Willcox then offered a few welcoming words to the new officer.
“Welcome to the department, Josh. We are very proud of our police department. They do a great job for us,” the mayor said. “We’ve had a lot of new faces over the last couple years and we’re delighted with all of our officers and you’re joining an excellent group. And the beauty of a small town is you really get to know everybody, and we get to know you too. So, welcome to the Wayzata family.”
