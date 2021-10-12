Marc Schultz had been serving in interim role for the past six months
Marc Schultz has officially been sworn in as Wayzata’s new police chief.
After serving as the city’s interim police chief for six months, Schultz officially took over the role to become the sixth police chief in Wayzata’s history. He follows in the footsteps of Mike Risvold, who served as police chief for 17 years before retiring in March.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl led the swearing-in process during the Oct. 5 city council meeting, which was watched by dozens of friends, family members and police officers in attendance at city hall. The city manager also offered some background on Wayzata’s newest chief of police.
Schultz has a bachelor’s degree in fishery and wildlife biology from the University of Minnesota and earned a master’s degree in public safety and law enforcement from the University of St. Thomas. He joined the Wayzata Police Department in November 2019 as deputy police chief. Before that, he was with the Roseville Police Department, where he worked for more than 21 years in roles that included patrol sergeant and detective sergeant.
“While his background in community policing, project management and investigation is comprehensive, what makes Marc the ideal candidate is his decision making, integrity and communication style,” Dahl told the Sun Sailor. “Marc has the unique ability to connect with all people – whatever their background is and whatever circumstances they may be going through.”
The new police chief, after having his dad ceremonially pin on his badge, thanked city leaders and staff for allowing him to serve the city’s residents and visitors.
“Over my last couple of years in Wayzata, I’ve not only had the opportunity to get to know the officers of the Wayzata Police Department, but we’ve also had many candid and fruitful conversations. I’ve learned through the conversations with the men and women of this department that this group is something special that makes it stand out among the other police departments,” Schultz said. “Every single one of our officers and staff understands how important their community investment is to the success of our police department. Every day, our officers, our detectives and our leadership staff come to work day and night with one goal. ... To serve and protect the property, the citizens and the visitors of Wayzata and Long Lake just like we would our own families. And this makes my job easy.”
Following the swearing in, Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton returned several words of thanks to the new police chief and shared how he helped her during her transition into the role of mayor earlier this year.
“He was a voice of calm and he was a voice of reason and provided me with the information I needed to help support this community and staff and know that when I went to bed at night, we would all be safe because we were in good hands,” Mouton said. “And I couldn’t be happier and prouder to not only call you our chief but my friend, and I welcome you and thank you for your service and dedication and commitment to this community and to your team.”
