Wayzata Police Officer Jason Gehrman has been promoted to the rank of sergeant and took the oath of office during the April 20 City Council meeting.
In front of family, friends and police officers, City Manager Jeffrey Dahl administered the oath to the new sergeant, who joined the Wayzata Police Department in March 2019 after serving 13 years with the Roseville Police Department. His duties in Roseville included patrol operations, East Metro SWAT, sniper team leader, traffic officer, impact and street crimes officer, Explorer advisor and fleet manager.
“His role in his new position as a leader will be bolstered by our community and service-oriented chief, our administration in the police department and of course our officers and command staff,” the city manager said.
Interim Police Chief Marc Schultz, who took over the role April 1 after Chief Mike Risvold retired, described Gehrman as a “family man” who is very familiar with the community having grown up in Wayzata. Schultz also noted that before earning a degree in law enforcement, Gehrman spent time volunteering for Minnesotans for Safe Driving and with the Golden Valley Police Department’s reserve program.
“Sergeant Jason Gehrman has devoted nearly his entire life to ensuring the well-being and safety of his community,” Schultz said.
In his two years with the Wayzata department, Gehrman has been a Taser instructor and a field training officer in addition to his job as a patrol officer.
“I’d like to congratulate Jason for his accomplishment in his career. Jason, I’m excited for you and all of us are looking forward to working with you closer as you grow in your new role,” Schultz said.
Schultz then asked the sergeant to invite the person of his choosing to pin a badge on his uniform. Gehrman selected his daughter, Ava, to do the honors.
After taking to the podium, Gehrman thanked the mayor, city manager, council and interim police chief.
“Many of us get into this job for the same reason: We want to help people. We want to make a difference,” Gehrman said. “Where it changes is why we stay in this job. And for me, it’s the community I serve, it’s my kids and everybody I work with. So, thank you. I’ll do my best, and I’m surrounded by a bunch of good people.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton also offered words of congratulations and thanked Gehrman for continuing to serve in Wayzata.
“You come and you stay in the job because you look to serve your community, and we know that. And we are so very grateful, not only for the dedication that all of you put forth every day when you come to work and work for us and this community, but to your families as well. ... Thank you very much,” the mayor said. “Congratulations and we wish you many more years with us.”
