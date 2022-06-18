Fire chief welcomed group during the June 7 city council meeting
Four firefighters were officially sworn in during a recent Wayzata City Council meeting.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl led the brief ceremony during the beginning of the council’s June 7 meeting, noting that the in-person swearing in was long overdue due to delays related to COVID-19 and other scheduling conflicts.
“I can’t really put into words how much we really appreciate all of your service, and we’re really happy to welcome four new firefighters to the team,” Dahl said.
The city manager then called to the front of the community room the four firefighters – Joel Friese, Luke Malm, Chris Mattson and John Kenney – and conducted the swearing in.
Wayzata Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich then took to the podium to introduce and provide some background on each firefighter.
Originally from Forest Lake, Friese has lived in Plymouth since 2018 with his wife Monica. He has been firefighter in Wayzata since December 2018.
“In his spare time, Joel spends as much time as possible with his family,” the fire chief said. “(WSACAnd he) loves to travel and spends time outdoors.”
Malm, who has lived in Wayzata since 2016, likes to ski, bike and spend time with his wife Lydia and two children. Originally from Illinois, Malm has a family history of firefighting. His grandfather served 37 years with the Chicago Fire Department, earning the rank of district chief.
“Luke has been a Wayzata firefighter since 2018 and looks forward to many years of serving the community,” Klapprich said.
Mattson, the fire chief noted, is a returning member of the Wayzata Fire Department who first served from 1995-2003 before moving to Spring Park, where he and his wife Michele raised their two children. Following the unexpected death of his wife, Mattson moved back to Wayzata and rejoined the fire department in December 2019.
“He looks forward to serving the community to the best of his ability,” Klapprich said, adding that Mattson holds a private pilot’s license and enjoys flying and spending time with his family and friends.
Kenney was raised in New Jersey as one of eight children and is the great grandson of a Jersey City fire captain. In 1993, he married Mary James of Wayzata and they have lived in Minnesota ever since while raising their four children.
“He fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a firefighter in 2021,” Klapprich said. “John is honored and proud to have the opportunity to serve the city of Wayzata alongside his fellow Wayzata firefighters and looks forward to many more years of service.”
The fire chief said the firefighters have successfully completed their training and earned certifications for Firefighter I, Firefighter II, HAZMAT and Emergency Medical Responder (EMR).
“That’s quite a job,” Klapprich said. “It’s something that we ask them to do when they get on. ... Normally we give them like 18 months to get it done, and I don’t think there’s anybody here that took longer than about 10 months. They went to work and got it done, and we’re happy to have them on board.”
