Ashley Zhou used stop-motion animation for her ‘Escape the Vape’ entry
Ashley Zhou had 30 seconds to explain why high school students shouldn’t use e-cigarettes.
Having setting out to make an anti-vaping public service announcement video for a statewide contest, the Wayzata High School freshman knew what she didn’t want: Another message restating the often-heard argument that the habit is addictive and unhealthy.
“Most of the PSAs we see about vaping already tell us that,” Zhou said. “A lot of my friends already know that vaping is dangerous, so I thought about coming at it with a new perspective.”
Using stop-motion animation, Zhou’s video shares a conversation between two characters, Nick and Tina, and highlights how the e-cigarette industry targets young users with candy-like flavors.
After putting more than 15 hours into creating the video – which involved manipulating paper by hand – the student submitted her PSA to the Escape the Vape video contest for Minnesota high school students.
The student said she, like many other teens, has become interested in creating videos for YouTube and this contest was a good way to practice her video editing skills.
“When I started it was kind of overwhelming and challenging. ... But once I got into it, it helped me develop a few skills and the experience itself was really fun,” she said.
Zhou’s hard work paid off. Her video was one of five chosen from the more than 110 entries. The finalists were selected by the Minnesota Youth Council, a statewide group of youth leaders who work to create equitable systems through youth-led outreach, education and advocacy.
Escape the Vape is a collaboration between a broad group of Minnesota entities, including the Department of Health, Tobacco-Free Alliance and the Masonic Cancer Center. The objective of the video challenge is to engage youth to use their voices and inform their peers about the dangers of vaping.
“Nicotine is not the only reason why e-cigarettes are harmful to young people,” said Irina Stepanov, Mayo Professor in the University of Minnesota School of Public Health’s Division of Environmental Health Sciences. “There are numerous other chemicals that are present in e-cigarettes from the decomposition of liquids and flavors, so a young person ends up being exposed to some of the same chemicals that are present in cigarette smoke. Such chemicals can cause inflammation and damage to DNA, and they can also transform into cancer-causing chemicals in the mouth of e-cigarette users.”
A 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey found that Minnesota teens are still vaping at high rates, with one in five high school students using e-cigarettes. Through peer-to-peer engagement like Zhou’s video, the Escape the Vape effort aims to prevent use and encourage teens who currently vape to quit.
“We believe that this contest is a crucial piece of peer-to-peer sharing regarding the dangers of vaping and e-cigarette use,” said Elyse Levine Less, executive director of Tobacco-Free Alliance.
Online public voting to choose the winning Escape the Vape video submission is open through March 23. The student with the most votes will win $500 for themselves and $500 for their school.
To watch the videos and vote, visit MNEscapeTheVape.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.