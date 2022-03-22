Isaiah Nelson’s time of one minute, 6.57 seconds earned him first place
A Wayzata skier is basking in the glow of gold following a recent trip to British Columbia, Canada for the Alpine Junior World Ski Championships.
Isaiah Nelson, 20, took home his first junior world medal – a gold – for his performance March 5 in the men’s super-G (super giant slalom), which consists of widely set gates that racers must pass through, with each racer only getting one run to try to clock the best time.
Nelson took seventh place in a downhill race the day prior, despite rough conditions forcing him to ski on the safer side.
“This was my last year being eligible as a junior,” Nelson said, noting that he had raced the past two years at the junior world events in Norway and Bulgaria. “It’s pretty cool that for my last year it was in Canada because I was able to have more family and people that I knew there.”
As the third skier out of the gate in the super-G, Nelson put in a time of one minute, 6.57 seconds and then watched as the following 82 skiers were unable to get down the hill any faster. Franjo Von Allmen of Switzerland was close with his time, but came up 0.13 of a second shy.
“It’s crazy. You see margins like that in ski racing all the time,” Nelson said. “It’s more common to see victory margins by less than two-tenths of a second than it is to see a victory margin by more than one second.”
Finishing in third was Giovanni Franzoni of Italy, the defending junior world super-G champion, with a time that was 0.41 of a second behind Nelson.
“I knew I had a good shot for a medal if I skied my best, but I really didn’t actually imagine that I’d win it,” Nelson said. “I was pretty shocked.”
Previously, the skier’s best junior world finish came last year when he led the U.S. men in the super-G by placing ninth.
Nelson grew up skiing at Buck Hill in Burnsville and raced during his time as a student at West Lutheran High School in Plymouth. His introduction to the sport came at a very early age thanks to his family. Nelson’s dad skied in the NCAA for the University of Wyoming. His aunt Tasha Nelson, who taught at Buck Hill, raced slalom for the U.S. Olympic ski team in 1998 and 2002.
“I’m pretty sure at like two or two and a half they were getting me into ski boots,” Nelson said.
Looking ahead, the young skier said his ultimate goal is to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. But if he wants to get there, he’ll first need a few strong years of skiing on the World Cup circuit, which he hopes to join after next season.
“For sure, the Olympics is my goal. I want to first be an established skier on the World Cup and that still is a long ways away and takes a lot of work. This win was definitely exciting, but it doesn’t guarantee anything, that’s for sure,” Nelson said. “I haven’t made it yet.”
