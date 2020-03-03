Work is phase one of Panoway on Wayzata Bay, formerly known as Lake Effect
The Wayzata City Council voted Feb. 27 to award construction contracts for the first phase the city’s Lake Effect initiative, recently renamed Panoway on Wayzata Bay, to create and connect public park space along the lakefront.
The work includes the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of an existing municipal parking lot into a park plaza. The project also involves expanding the 600 block sidewalk, replacing a water main, adding a bike trail along the south side of the street, improving stormwater management, building a restroom facility near the new plaza, pedestrian safety improvements at the railroad crossings and connecting the planned off-street bike path from Barry Avenue to Ferndale Road to the Dakota Rail Regional Trail.
The all-in estimated construction cost for the project is $9.19 million, and the work is slated to begin mid-April and wrap up by early September. A groundbreaking ceremony is being planned for Saturday, April 18.
The City Council voted in August to deny the initial round of bids for the project after the bids came in at double the original all-in estimated cost of $5.86 million. Two bids were received, from Meyer Contracting at $11.56 million and from Thomas and Sons Construction at $11.83 million. The delay pushed the anticipated construction timeline, which had been a start in mid-September, a break for winter and then completion in the first half of 2020.
During the public forum section of the meeting, former Wayzata Mayor Barry Petit voiced his dismay regarding the gap between the original estimated project cost and the latest estimate.
“That’s disappointing,” Petit said. “It’s just flat out disappointing.”
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl responded by saying the city didn’t have the help it needed ahead of the first bidding process.
“That in of itself was a detriment to both the cost estimate and then receiving bids,” he said, adding that “the cost estimate wasn’t accurate and we didn’t take the time to invest in a construction manager to get more of a market reality based estimate, and that was our fault.”
This past fall, the city hired Minneapolis-based Stahl Construction to represent the city for a second bidding process, provide construction management services throughout the project and help reduce project costs.
“It didn’t start off on a good foot, but I’m pretty happy where we’re at right now,” Dahl said.
According to Mike Kelly, city engineer/director of public works, the city received 18 bids for eight contracts for phase one of the Panoway project.
Additionally, Stahl Construction bid out 21 smaller contracts, primarily related to decorative fencing, restroom building construction, site furnishings and the water feature. Kelly said this was done separately because they were smaller dollar amounts of less than $175,000 each. He noted that the total of those items came to $698,000, which was less than the estimate of $752,000.
Stahl will oversee the work of the six contractors the council approved for the construction work:
• Kelleher Construction for cast-in-place concrete at a cost of $282,500.
• Hollenback & Nelson for architectural precast and masonry at a cost of $383,500.
• Metro Manufacturing for metals at a cost of $236,900.
• Greenscape Companies for landscaping and irrigation at a cost of $529,600.
• New Look Contracting for earthwork and utilities at a cost of $2.84 million.
• Curb Masters for site concrete at a cost of $2.17 million, with a bid alternate to change the sidewalk finish from a sand finish to a light broom finish to save $330,000; and a bid alternative to use an asphalt path instead of colored concrete on the 600 block to save $145,000.
Kelly said bids for electrical work came in too high and recommended that the work be rebid. He said the asphalt paving work should also be rebid because no bids were received.
Kelly said the estimate for the electrical work is about $1.28 million and the asphalt paving is around $390,000
The contracts were awarded on a unanimous vote from the council, which did not include Mayor Ken Willcox as he was “absent for a previously scheduled engagement,” said Councilmember Johanna McCarthy, who filled in as mayor pro tem.
“This is a big, big moment not only for us as a council who has worked for so long for this, but prior councils as well. … This has been years and years in the making,” McCarthy said. “It’s also a big step for the community. It really begins a journey of being what we say we are, which is a lakeside community.”
City Manager Dahl said the lakefront improvement fund from the city’s capital improvements plan will be able to absorb the additional cost for phase one through reserves and additional tax-increment financing pooling funds.
All components of phase one are planned to be funded using the city’s lakefront capital improvement plan, with contributions from Three Rivers Park District to fund the Dakota Rail Regional Trail bike path extension.
Beyond the Lake Street and plaza work, the remaining $15 million for phase two of the project is to be funded through the public-private partnership between the city and the Lake Effect Conservancy. The conservancy was established as an independent nonprofit organization to serve as an advocate for the project and work to seek private funding from individuals, foundations and corporations to pay for development, maintenance and operating costs of the overall project.
City officials hope to secure $10 million in bonding from the Minnesota Legislature to help fund a portion of the second phase of the Panoway project, which includes a boardwalk along the lakefront, restoration of the shoreline, creating an eco-classroom in the restored section foreman’s house and preserving the Wayzata Depot.
