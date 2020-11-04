In a letter sent Nov. 2, Wayzata Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson told district families to “be prepared for a possible transition to more distance learning” for grades 6-12 after the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, Hennepin County and cities within the district.
The superintendent said, so far, no decisions have been made to make the switch to full distance learning.
“We hope this notice gives families and staff the time needed to begin thinking about and preparing for the changes that may lie ahead for all of us,” Anderson said. “Be assured that we will share more information as soon as it becomes available.”
The Wayzata School District is currently using a hybrid learning model, which has been in place since the start of the school year Sept. 14. Under the hybrid model, most students practice in-person learning at their school two days a week and distance learning from home three days a week.
Wayzata High School is operating under a modified hybrid model, which means some courses are predominantly hybrid while others have occasional in-person experiences and the remaining courses are full distance learning.
The district’s overall guide for the school year is called “Wayzata Learns: A Flexible Plan for the 2020-21 School Year.” To read the full guide, visit wayzataschools.org/wayzatalearns.
The school district is being guided in its decision-making process using parameters from the Minnesota Department of Health, which has given school leaders a guide for which learning model to use based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in the county during a 14-day period.
The Minnesota Department of Health provides school districts with updated information about COVID-19 case counts by county on a weekly basis. In a recent update, reported Oct. 29, the number of cases in Hennepin County was 28.88 cases per 10,000 residents.
“If county case counts go beyond 30, distance learning could go into effect for secondary students,” Anderson said. “While we hope to remain in our hybrid learning models at the secondary level as long as we can, we wanted to provide families with some notice that a change to a more restrictive learning model is a possibility at some point in the coming weeks given this upward movement and these ever-changing circumstances.”
According to the state’s plan, if there are 0-9 cases per 10,000 residents, in-person learning for all students is suggested. If there are 10-19 cases per 10,000 residents, in-person learning is suggested for elementary students with hybrid learning for grades 6-12. When the number of cases is between 20-29 per 10,000 residents, the state suggests a hybrid learning model for all students. If there are 30-49 cases per 10,000 residents, hybrid learning is suggested for elementary grades with distance learning from home for grades 6-12. If cases are above 50 per 10,000 residents, the state suggests distance learning for all students.
The superintendent said if the district were to move to a more restrictive learning model, the elementary schools and Early Learning School would continue to operate in the current hybrid learning model unless COVID-19 cases increase to more than 50 per 10,000 residents.
Anderson also noted that the district’s three middle schools would likely transition to some type of a modified hybrid or full distance learning if a more restrictive learning model were to be implemented.
Wayzata High School, the superintendent said, would continue to operate using a modified hybrid model, with the possibility that some classes may switch to an occasional hybrid or go to full distance learning.
Anderson said district leaders plan to keep students receiving special education, English Learner and other targeted services in person for as long as possible, perhaps up until the time when another stay-at-home order might be implemented by the governor.
“We want to continue to be thoughtful, methodical and measured in our approach to considering any possible changes to our learning models,” the superintendent said. “At the same time, we need to be ready and responsive to the current and anticipated conditions to ensure we can provide a learning model that best meets our students’ academic needs and health and safety needs for students and staff.”
