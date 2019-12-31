Boatworks redevelopment concept fails to find support
Developers continued this past year in trying to move forward a proposal to redevelop the lakeside Boatworks building in downtown Wayzata but failed to find the support they needed from city leaders to move forward.
The concept plan to redevelop the property into a four-story mixed-use building came from Rick Born, the owner of the 85-year-old two-story Boatworks building at 294 Grove Lane E.
The Boatworks is Wayzata’s largest commercial building south of the railroad tracks and is between two public spaces: Wayzata Beach and Depot Park. The building currently houses office space, including Born’s RBA Consulting, as well as Wayzata Brew Works and 6Smith restaurant.
In the proposed redevelopment, the first two floors would be used for restaurant and office uses and the top two floors would be occupied by 36 condo units. The concept plan also showed a rooftop patio with restrooms and a kitchenette and a three-level parking structure within the building.
Included in the application was a list of potential public benefits identified by the development team. Among the benefits listed were safer pedestrian access to the beach, an extension of the Lake Effect project along the lake side of the building, more areas for the public to gather, public access onto the peninsula of the Boatworks marina, a new boardwalk and public marina gathering area, enhanced walkability and improvements to stormwater treatment.
The Wayzata City Council voted 4-1 in December to deny the planned unit development concept plan and three zoning ordinance text amendments related to height, setbacks and design standards for rooftop equipment. Councilmember Jeff Buchanan cast the vote in favor of the project.
The City Council’s decision came after a 6-0 vote from the Wayzata Planning Commission to recommend that the council deny all four requests for the redevelopment project.
The proposed four-story building would be 58 feet from the average grade plane to the coping of the roof of the fourth story and more than 71 feet to the top of the elevator penthouse.
Under city ordinance, the maximum building height for a PUD is three stories or 35 feet, whichever is less. The existing Boatworks building is about 31 feet tall.
Mayor Ken Willcox, in agreement with most of the City Council, said he could not support the project primarily because it was too tall.
“One of the overriding mantras in our comprehensive plans for years and years has been preserving the small-town character of Wayzata, and one of the ways you do that is height,” Willcox said.
Lake Street project delayed after initial bids come in too high
City leaders in Wayzata had hoped to begin the Lake Street reconstruction project this year, but they faced a setback this past summer when bids for the project came in too high.
The work, which is phase one of the Lake Effect project, includes the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and converting an existing municipal parking lot into a park plaza. The project also includes expanding the 600 block sidewalk, replacing a water main, adding a bike trail along the south side of the street, improving stormwater management, building a restroom facility near the new plaza, pedestrian safety improvements at the railroad crossings and connecting the planned off-street bike path from Barry Avenue to Ferndale Road to the Dakota Rail Regional Trail.
The City Council voted in August to deny the initial round of bids for the project after they came in at double the engineer’s all-in estimated cost of $5.86 million. Two bids were received, from Meyer Contracting at $11.56 million and from Thomas and Sons Construction at $11.83 million.
Scott Jordan, principal at Civitas, the design consultant for the project, said at a workshop meeting in August that the bid time of three weeks may have limited bidders’ time to understand the project requirements and to find the proper subcontractors and specialty contractors to determine the appropriate pricing.
Jordan said he also believed the project should have been advertised more broadly to attract the right bidders. The bid pricing that the city received, he said, also indicated that specialty work may not have been understood by the bidders and was therefore priced high. He also said extending the construction timeframe between multiple seasons may have created concerns over future material and labor costs, which then led to higher bids.
This past fall, the city hired Minneapolis-based Stahl Construction to represent the city during the bidding process and provide construction management services throughout the completion of the project. Stahl also worked to prepare an updated total project cost estimate of $8.97 million for phase one.
The Wayzata City Council voted in December to approve the reauthorization to solicit public bids for the project. The next step is for the city to open bids through a formal public bidding process. The bid opening is expected to be Feb. 13, with a potential bid award at the Feb. 18 City Council meeting.
If a bid is awarded, construction could then begin as early as late March and be substantially completed by James J. Hill Days in September, according to the city.
Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said city staff members and Stahl Construction staffers will continue to work with impacted property owners and will take their feedback into account when determining a project schedule.
Master plan will guide future of Wayzata’s parks and trails
Community leaders spent many hours this past year planning for the future of Wayzata’s parks and trails.
Those efforts culminated in November with the Wayzata City Council’s vote to adopt a parks and trails master plan, marking the end of a two-year process to draft a framework for improvements to the public spaces.
The framework, which is meant to be a 20-year plan that will guide all potential future enhancements, is the result of a community outreach effort led by the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board and Minneapolis-based landscape architecture firm Confluence. The plan reflects input from stakeholders, city staff members, board members and around 400 residents.
Included in the plan are concept designs for the city’s seven main park spaces: Klapprich Park and Bell Courts, Wayzata Beach and Shaver Park, Margaret Circle Park, Nature Center, City Hall and Children’s Park, Big Woods Preserve and Heritage Park. The plan also reviews an additional seven “special consideration parks,” which include Post Office Pocket Park, The Great Lawn, Little Beach, Wayzata Depot, Eastman Trail and marsh, and the yet-to-be-built Lake Street Plaza and the Eco Park.
The plan lays out current and proposed facilities, showing minor changes at most parks, with more substantial potential updates at Klapprich Park/Bell Courts and areas close to the lake like Wayzata Beach and Shaver Park.
The plans for Klapprich Park and Bell Courts show added amenities like a nature play area, walking loop, dedicated pickleball courts and a renovated playground.
City Engineer/Public Works Director Mike Kelly said the master plan includes the re-prioritization of projects to spread them out over time, with existing priorities still being the Klapprich Park playground renovation and re-striping of the Bell Courts to include designated pickleball courts.
The master plan also shows conceptual changes at Wayzata Beach and Shaver Park, which include a firepit and gathering space, hammock poles, a renovated and expanded park building, renovated volleyball court, drainage improvements, a designated area for ice skating on the lake, canoe/kayak rentals, bicycle rentals, a shade structure, new picnic plaza, new play structure and a reconfigured parking and drop-off area.
Kelly stressed that the elements seen in the master plan are conceptual and that they are meant to show what could potentially fit in a particular park.
“The concepts that are in here simply guide the overall layout of the space. More further detailed plans would need to be provided to you, to the neighborhood, to those impacted by a potential project,” Kelly said to the Council. “We would ask for your input and your approval at that time as projects come forward.”
To view the parks and trails master plan, visit wayzata.org/parksmasterplan.
Wayzata School District continues to have rapid enrollment growth
It was another year of growth for Wayzata Public Schools, as the district opened its ninth elementary school and officials received a report that projected continuing rapid student enrollment growth over the next five years.
Demographic consultant Hazel Reinhardt presented updated student enrollment projections to the Wayzata School Board in July. Her findings indicate that resident student enrollment is projected to increase by almost 2,000 students through the 2023-2024 school year.
The increase is on top of the 18% increase (1,748 students) in enrollment over the past five years.
A breakdown of the demographer’s five-year forecast shows an 18% or more (1,008 students) increase in K-5 enrollment, 21% or more (610 students) increase in middle school enrollment and 9% or more (322 students) increase in enrollment at Wayzata High School.
The rise in student enrollment stems from a high birthrate projection and a large number of families continuing to move into the school district. Reinhardt also pointed to the district’s rapid growth in the number of projected single-family homes. More than 750 new homes are approved to be built in the next three years, which Reinhardt said is a conservative estimate and does not include developments still under consideration.
Houses have been going up at a fast rate in northwest Plymouth and in Corcoran, but the amount of available land is expected to shrink over the next few years.
In September, the new North Woods Elementary School opened in northwest Plymouth with around 560 students. The new school can accommodate more than 800 students.
The growing enrollment at the elementary schools has the district considering its options for how to handle the increase in students once they get to middle school.
The demographer said middle school enrollment growth will be primarily at Central Middle School.
“In the next five years, growth at Central Middle School will be astounding, growing from 1,320 to 1,869 students,” Reinhardt said, adding that enrollment growth at East and West Middle Schools “will be more modest.”
With capacity at Central Middle School just over 1,600 students, the district officials recognize that the 42% in growth is a challenge that will need to be addressed.
Wayzata Public Schools Director of Administrative Services Kristin Tollison said district staff and School Board members will continue to review the enrollment projections and housing trends to determine the district’s future facility needs – whether that means adding onto a middle school, constructing another school or trying to find another solution.
“These are all questions that both the community and the school board will need to wrestle with and prioritize,” Tollison said.
Wayzata Sailing unveils new center
This past summer marked a milestone for Wayzata Sailing, formerly known as the Wayzata Community Sailing Center.
Hundreds of young sailors helped break in the nonprofit’s new building, the Mike Plant Community Boathouse. The center opened in June on Lake Minnetonka in the footprint of its former space, a 127-year-old house that had become rundown.
The new building is meant to provide accessible and flexible classroom space for year-round programming, including sailing education, ecological awareness and an expanded STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program.
Wayzata Sailing found financial support from residents and the sailing community throughout its $4.8 million fundraising campaign to tear down its old building and construct the new facility.
The end of the project marks a new chapter for the organization, which was founded in 1980 by members of the Wayzata Yacht Club to teach the sport of sailing. The center has since grown into one of the largest community sailing centers in the Midwest, serving 1,200 youth and adult sailors each year through regattas, events and outreach programs.
Wayzata Sailing’s mission is to create access to both the lake and the sport of sailing through a wide range of class offerings, from introductory to racing for any ability or age. Outreach and adaptive classes are also offered.
The new building is named for Mike Plant, the late Lake Minnetonka sailor who died in 1992 when his boat capsized on the ocean while he was preparing for his fourth circumnavigation around the globe.
In 1994, Wayzata resident Mary Plant established the Mike Plant Fund in honor of her son. The fund provides scholarships for summer camps and youth racing programs and funds for community outreach programs that offer sailing experiences for youth who would not otherwise have the opportunity.
For more information, visit wayzatasailing.org.
