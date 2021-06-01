Home was built in 1902 as the residence for railroad foremen and their families
Wayzata’s Section Foreman House, built in 1902 as the residence for railroad foremen and their families, has landed a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
The home, nestled between Lake Minnetonka and railroad tracks, was built by Great Northern Railroad as the railway continued to expand in the early 20th century. The foreman who lived in the house was responsible for inspections and repairs to a 20-mile section of track. The national designation highlights a structure believed to be one of the last of its kind still standing in Minnesota.
“The City of Wayzata is very excited to have the Section Foreman House named on the National Register of Historic Places after many years of hard work by the Heritage Preservation Board,” said Mayor Johanna Mouton. “This designation ensures the long-term preservation of an important building in Wayzata’s history for generations to come.”
The register is the nation’s official list of properties deemed worthy of preservation, meaning the historic properties given the designation must have historic significance and integrity. The Wayzata Depot, which was constructed by James J. Hill’s Great Northern Railroad in 1906, was placed on the national registry in 1981.
Placement of the Section Foreman House on the list further marks the site’s historical importance and also opens up opportunities for federal grant funding for the property.
“The preservation and restoration of the Section Foreman House has been one of the top priorities over the years for our team of dedicated volunteers who deserve great credit in the achievement of this goal, along with our other partners,” said Dan Gustafson, chair of the Wayzata Heritage Preservation Board, which has acted as a steward for the historic home in advocating for and supporting the application to the national registry.
Gustafson said the group also led a public relations campaign to raise awareness of the need to preserve and stabilize the structure until future long-lasting repairs can be made.
Other work to recognize the historical significance of the Section Foreman House includes the city designating the home as a heritage preservation site in January 2020. In the summer prior, the Heritage Preservation Board named the home a Wayzata Historic Landmark and installed an informational plaque outside the building.
The plaque offers a history of the home, which was 32 feet by 16 feet when it was built. Electric lights were installed in 1926. In 1943, the addition of a first-level bedroom, bathroom and living room expanded the home to 32 feet by 30 feet. The railroad sold the home to Dr. Charles N. Brooks in 1962. The city purchased the property in 1988 and has since used it primarily for storage space.
The house and surrounding site are included in the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative to create and connect public park space along the lakefront. The intended future use of the Section Foreman House is a learning center for environmental and historical education.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.