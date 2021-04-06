Risvold retired March 31 after serving the city for 17 years
It wasn’t quite what he imagined his retirement party would look like, but Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold was celebrated nonetheless by friends, family and colleagues.
“This is Chief Risvold’s official last day,” Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said while welcoming guests to an online celebration March 31, which was designated as Police Chief Michael Risvold Day by the City Council. “Shortly after this, here on city hall grounds, the family will leave with him for his last call over dispatch.”
Risvold retired in the 32nd year of his law enforcement career, which he began with the Minnetrista Police Department. His roles there included patrol, corporal, investigator and sergeant. After 10 years, he left Minnetrista for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked in court security and training before being promoted to detective. Four years later, in 2004, Risvold was hired as Wayzata’s fifth police chief.
“He’s led our police department through a tremendous era,” Dahl said. “The community has evolved so much and the organization has evolved right along with it.”
The city manager then turned over the Zoom microphone to several of Risvold’s colleagues in law enforcement, including Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson as well as former Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts and former Plymouth Police Chief Mike Goldstein, who both retired earlier this year.
Potts, who serves as executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association called Risvold “a great ambassador for law enforcement” before letting him know that he’d be receiving a service award from the association.
Goldstein thanked Risvold for the time and talents he has lent during his career in law enforcement.
“Your passion to make a difference, your approach to getting good work completed and your commitment to your community and to the profession have indeed made a significantly positive impact,” Goldstein said. “You’ve served honorably, and now it’s time for someone else to manage the reins. It’s not an easy transition, I know, but it’s the right one and it’s a good one.”
Among the Wayzata leaders who joined the virtual party was former Mayor Ken Willcox, who praised Risvold’s work in overseeing the expansion of policing services to Long Lake and his leadership in the wake of the 2017 on-duty death of Wayzata Police Officer Bill Mathews.
“Mike helped lead the effort to dedicate the portion of Highway 12 to Bill, and he was also key in the design and dedication of our new Wayzata Police Memorial,” Willcox said.
Mayor Johanna Mouton, who recently had Risvold as the featured guest for the city’s new “Mayor Minutes” podcast, thanked the police chief for 17 years of providing care and safety to citizens and to the members of the Wayzata Police Department.
“You have been a calm and steady voice and have led with professionalism, grace and humor when appropriate,” Mouton said.
Among the members of the police department Risvold has long served with is Lt. Mike Murphy, who gave the retiring chief a good ribbing before gifting Risvold with a personalized hockey jersey.
Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich also gave the police chief a light roasting for a past performance in a charity softball game against the fire department before praising Risvold for being “a huge community leader.”
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve with him in the City of Wayzata,” Klapprich said. “More importantly, I’ve been blessed by a genuine, real and authentic friendship that I will treasure forever.”
Deputy Police Chief Marc Schultz, who has now taken over as interim police chief, said that while he’s only known Risvold since joining the force in late 2019, he’s learned a great deal that he’ll take with him into the future.
The retiring police chief, seated in the community room at City Hall with his family, thanked the speakers for their kind words and support over the years. He then listed the officers currently serving with the Wayzata Police Department.
“You all have made me look good and have led to my success,” he said. “I share this day with all of you. ... It’s just been a great run. Thank you Wayzata for the opportunity of a lifetime.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.