Money will be used to help fund boardwalk, restoration of lake edge
The Panoway on Wayzata Bay project will receive a $4 million grant from the state to help fund the construction of a boardwalk and the ecological restoration of shoreline in downtown Wayzata.
The funds were included in the state’s $1.9 billion bonding bill for public works projects throughout Minnesota.
The bill was signed into law Oct. 21 by Gov. Tim Walz, who in January recommended that $10 million be granted to the city for the work.
“We asked for $10 million, we got $4 million. About a month or two ago, we didn’t think we were going to get anything,” Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said during an Oct. 20 council workshop meeting. “We were successful in getting a significant amount of dollars to move forward with a portion at least of phase two.”
Phase two of the initiative includes building a boardwalk along the lakefront, restoration of the shoreline and creating an eco-classroom in the restored section foreman’s house.
The new boardwalk would stretch 1,500 feet from the Section Foreman House to the Wayzata Depot. Restoring 2,000 feet of the shoreline would help reverse contamination of Wayzata’s holding ponds by reintroducing native plants, trees and pollinator habitat.
Initial estimates of phase two were around $10 million, Dahl said, noting that updated estimates are currently being worked on. He said he does not expect the $4 million grant to cover the entire cost of the boardwalk and shoreline restoration.
The first phase of the Panoway initiative was completed Sept. 11, when Lake Street was completely reopened and a new public plaza park was unveiled. Work began in late March and included the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a public parking lot into the new plaza park. The work also involved expanding the 600 block sidewalk, upgraded utilities, new water main and storm sewer systems, added green space, a new off-street biking and walking path and an interactive water fountain. The remaining work that is set to wrap up in November includes finishing the exterior of a new public restroom building and a new catenary lighting system at Broadway Avenue.
Footings for a 9/11 memorial have also been poured in a new grove of birch trees near the plaza park, but the memorial won’t be installed until next year. Safety enhancements for the railroad crossings at Barry Avenue and Ferndale Road will also be completed next year.
The $9.2 million first phase was primarily funded by the city, with some funds from the Three Rivers Park District and the state.
All future phases of the project are planned to be funded by private sources such as donations from individuals, families, foundations and corporations as well as additional regional and state public funding.
Dahl said construction documents for the work won’t be finalized until funding is secured.
Fundraising dollars are being sought out by the Wayzata Conservancy, an independent nonprofit organization that was established to serve as an advocate for the Panoway project and seek private funding to pay for development, maintenance and operating costs of the overall project.
The next steps for the Panoway initiative will be discussed at the Tuesday, Nov. 10, City Council meeting.
