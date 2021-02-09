Space is limited for the free activity
The Wayzata Parks and Trails Board’s annual maple tree tapping activity will look a bit different this year.
In years past, participants have gathered in Wayzata’s Big Woods Park Preserve for a class on how to drill into trees to collect their sap. This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will up be to individuals to learn or brush up on their tree-tapping skills before heading into the Big Woods.
The maple tree tapping season begins when temperatures are below freezing at night and above freezing during the day. The fluctuation in temperature creates the pressure for the sap to rise up into the tree.
The sap inside maple trees can start rising between mid-February and March, so interested tree tappers are asked to sign up online so that they can be notified when the time is right. This year, those who have signed up will pick up their supplies and tap their tree when it’s convenient for them.
“When I find out that the sap is starting to rise, I will text everybody,” said Wayzata Parks and Trails Board member Merrily Borg Babcock.
The activity is still free and all necessary supplies will be provided, but participation is limited.
The commitment for the activity depends on how fast trees are producing sap, but usually, it requires a 20-minute visit to the woods every other day. A good tree can produce around 25 gallons of sap in a single season, which can last anywhere from three to six weeks. The sap will be reduced into syrup using a wood-burning barrel stove at Babcock’s home.
“I’ll be cooking it myself along with a few of the seasoned sappers,” Babcock said.
The syrup is created by boiling the sap, which removes most of the water and leaves behind the sugar and the flavor.
At the end of the process, participants will bring home fresh maple syrup. How much syrup tree tappers take home will depend on the amount of sap collected, as it takes around 10 gallons of sap to produce one quart of syrup. On average, a maple tree will produce 10-20 gallons of sap each spring.
Maple tree tapping is commonly practiced in southern Canada and in northern U.S. states. Native Americans taught Minnesota pioneers the process of making maple syrup, which provided sweetener when sugar was scarce.
The Wayzata maple tree tapping event has roots back to 2010 when Tom Crosby, who with his wife Ellie had long tapped maple trees on their Medina farm, taught Babcock and others how to reduce sap into syrup.
In the years since, Wayzata residents have been tapping maple trees in the woods and learning the art of making maple syrup.
“It’s safe, it’s family-friendly, and it’s a great time of year to be outside,” Babcock said.
For more information, including a do-it-yourself tree tapping guide, and to sign up, visit wayzata.org/mapletreetapping.
