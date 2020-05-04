Wayzata is trading a parking lot for a new park plaza as part of the city’s Lake Street reconstruction work.
The downtown project is the first phase of the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative, which is formerly known as Lake Effect and is meant to create and connect public space along the lakefront.
The work to reconstruct Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue includes expanding the 600 block sidewalk, replacing a water main, improving storm water management, adding a bike trail along the south side of the street, pedestrian safety improvements at the railroad crossings and connecting the planned off-street bike path from Barry Avenue to Ferndale Road to the Dakota Rail Regional Trail.
The city’s parking lot at the end of Broadway Avenue will become a park plaza, complete with a public restroom facility and new green space to sit and gather between Lake Street and Lake Minnetonka.
The lakeside parking lot – and the potential for ways it could be used by the community – has long been a focus for city leaders.
Mayor Ken Willcox said it was more than a decade ago when he first heard the question raised by a resident.
“Someone asked me whether a parking lot was the best we can do for this fabulous lakeshore, and I said, ‘I don’t know. Let’s take a look,’” the mayor said.
After years of brainstorming, input from residents, open house gatherings and city council meetings, a plan was put into place for the first phase of the Panoway initiative.
On March 30, work officially began on Lake Street, with construction on the park plaza beginning April 27.
A groundbreaking ceremony had been planned for mid-April, but the event was among the many public gatherings canceled to help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
The mayor and city council discussed in late March whether the project should be delayed but ultimately decided to move forward as planned.
“We wanted to be satisfied that we’d be able to do two things: First, make sure that the financing for this project itself was secure, and second, to make sure that if, in fact, a recession unfolded with this pandemic, that we would be able to weather that without putting any additional undue burden on our residents,” the mayor said. “And so once we were satisfied with both of those questions, we decided to go forward.”
When considering disruptions to businesses on Lake Street, the mayor said the timeline still made sense because of the temporary closures and restrictions already placed on businesses by the state due to the coronavirus.
“And if things open up a little bit, pedestrians will still have access to all of the businesses along Lake Street. … They may have to walk around some things, but access will remain. … Hopefully, the most disruptive part of the construction will be behind us by the time everybody opens up again.”
The $9.2 million Lake Street and plaza work is slated to wrap up by late summer.
“This thing has been a marathon, not a sprint,” Willcox said. “This is phase one of a multi-phase project, but it is a very important first phase because this is what will be the first step of reconnecting people to the lake in a way that they haven’t been able to do before. … It’s really going to be quite a beautiful environment for our residents and their guests.”
The second phase for Panoway includes a boardwalk along the lakefront, shoreline restoration, preservation of the Wayzata Depot and an eco-classroom in the restored section foreman’s house.
For more information about the project and to sign up for text and email alerts about ongoing progress, visit NavigateWayzata.com.
