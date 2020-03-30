Wayzata’s Lake Street reconstruction project underway

Work is officially underway on Wayzata’s Lake Street reconstruction project, the first phase the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative, which is formerly known as Lake Effect.
The awarding of construction contracts in late February kicked off the city’s long-discussed initiative, which aims to create and enhance public space along the downtown lakefront.
The work includes the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of an existing municipal parking lot into a park plaza. The project also involves expanding the 600 block sidewalk, replacing a water main, adding a bike trail along the south side of the street, improving stormwater management, building a restroom facility near the new plaza, pedestrian safety improvements at the railroad crossings and connecting the planned off-street bike path from Barry Avenue to Ferndale Road to the Dakota Rail Regional Trail.
The $9.2 million project is slated to wrap up by late summer.
A groundbreaking ceremony had been planned for April 18, but the event was canceled to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The ongoing pandemic and its impacts on the planned Lake Street project were the topic of discussion at a special emergency workshop meeting March 26 via teleconference with the mayor, city council and members of city staff. Also calling into the meeting were Jessie Houlihan, president of Stahl Construction, and Steve McDonald, the city’s contracted finance director.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said the meeting was called to address how the pandemic has shifted priorities and whether the council was still aligned in moving the project forward at this time.
Dahl noted that the temporary closures of retail businesses and dine-in service at restaurants due to the pandemic have drastically slowed activity on Lake Street.
“There really is no activity going on, so in terms of just overall additional impact to the community, now is the time where, in our opinion, there would be by far the least amount of negative impact as a result of construction,” the city manager said.
And given the undetermined timeline of when the governor might entirely lift the restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, Dahl said now could be the best timeline to break ground to lessen the impact on businesses.
“I really don’t know that there’s a better alternative right now. … The fall and next year are going to be very difficult to move forward with because that’s when businesses are going to be trying to get back on their feet again,” Dahl said. “Shutting down Lake Street during that time, I would say, would be devastating. And in addition to that, the project could go up in cost.”
The city manager also presented several reasons to wait on construction, including concerns over the ability for construction workers to social distance while working, potential for delays given threats to supply chain for materials and labor, unstable financial markets and the threat of a recession.
Houlihan said Stahl Construction, in its role as the project manager, will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of on-site workers and community members as the project progresses.
“Thankfully, for this job, because it’s horizontal and it’s outside, it’s actually pretty easy for us to force that distance,” she said, noting that governor’s recent stay-at-home order includes an exemption for construction workers.
Houlihan also added that an assessment of the project determined no major concerns related to potential material shortages and that Stahl has ways to continue work in the event of current labor availability shifting.
McDonald said the risk from a finance perspective in proceeding with the project now remains relatively low.
“There still isn’t a scenario where general property tax dollars come into pay for any of this. Any future revenue source to pay back TIF bonds is coming from an identified revenue stream,” he said.
The council agreed with the city manager’s assessment that the project should move forward as Stahl implements and enforces the necessary COVID-19 safety precautions for construction crews.
Councilmember Johanna McCarthy also pushed for the city to look into reducing or waiving fees paid to the city to help ease the financial burden of Lake Street’s retail businesses and restaurants during such an uncertain time.
“I’ll leave that to a future discussion, but I would hope that we would consider that very strongly,” she said.
Dahl responded by saying the idea, which was supported by the rest of the council, would be addressed at a council meeting.
“We’ll bring a plan forward shortly,” the city manager said.
After the consensus from city leaders to move forward with the project, eastbound Lake Street was closed March 30 from Ferndale Road to Barry Avenue. Westbound traffic will remain open through this phase of the project.
The timeline plans for Lake Street to be closed from Walker Avenue to Broadway Avenue beginning Friday, April 10.
For more information about the project and to sign up for text and email alerts about ongoing progress, visit wayzata.org/585/Lake-Street-Improvements or NavigateWayzata.com.
