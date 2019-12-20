Work is phase one of the Lake Effect initiative
Phase one of the Lake Effect project is ready to go out for another round of bids.
The Wayzata City Council voted Dec. 17 to approve the reauthorization to solicit public bids for phase one of the Lake Effect project, which includes the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and converting an existing municipal parking lot into a park plaza. The project also includes expanding the 600 block sidewalk, replacing a water main, adding a bike trail along the south side of the street, improving stormwater management, building a restroom facility near the new plaza, pedestrian safety improvements at the railroad crossings and connecting the planned off-street bike path from Barry Avenue to Ferndale Road to the Dakota Rail Regional Trail.
The next step is for the city to open bids through a formal public bidding process. The bid opening is expected to be Feb. 13, with a potential bid award at the Feb. 18 City Council meeting.
The City Council voted in August to deny the initial round of bids for the project after they came in at double the engineer’s all-in estimated cost of $5.86 million. Two bids were received, from Meyer Contracting at $11.56 million and from Thomas and Sons Construction at $11.83 million.
Before receiving the first round of bids, city officials had been anticipating that construction would begin in mid-September, pause for winter and then be completed in the first half of 2020.
This past fall, the city hired Minneapolis-based Stahl Construction to represent the city during the bidding process and provide construction management services throughout the completion of the project.
Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said Stahl recently presented to the city an updated total project cost estimate of $8.97 million for phase one. Included in the cost estimate were several potential bid alternates as a way to save money. The alternates being considered by the city, which could save the city up to $455,000, include changing materials for the bike path, water feature and pavilion and removing the catenary light fixtures and connecting lights for the planned plaza.
All components of phase one are planned to be funded using the city’s lakefront capital improvement plan, with contributions from Three Rivers Park District to fund the restrooms and the Dakota Rail Regional Trail extension.
According to the city, it is possible that the city may need to bond utilizing tax-increment financing revenue to fund a portion of the project.
“We’re pretty confident that we can move forward through other sources, through TIF, through utility transfers and excess fund revenue so we won’t have to raise the general fund levy,” the city manager said.
If a bid is awarded, construction could then begin as early as late March and be substantially completed by James J. Hill Days in September, according to the city.
Dahl said city staff members and Stahl Construction staffers will continue to work with impacted property owners and will take their feedback into account when determining a project schedule.
Councilmember Johanna McCarthy said she had concerns with the overall timing of the project, pointing out that starting in the spring and working over the summer could hurt small businesses on Lake Street and impact the Wayzata Art Experience in June, which each year draws thousands of visitors to downtown Wayzata.
“I understand that cost is certainly an issue depending on when the construction is to take place, but one of the things that is very evident, especially in Wayzata, is the seasonal nature of the influx of tourism and business in town,” McCarthy said. “And we are proposing to take on a very, very large, very disruptive project during the peak season for our businesses and our residents, quite frankly.”
McCarthy asked whether there was an opportunity to request alternative bids for a construction timeline that would begin after the city’s James J. Hill Days festival in late summer or early fall.
The city manager said that the city could request that information from bidders and noted that the city is working with Stahl Construction to get more feedback from businesses along Lake Street.
“We’ve heard different things from different business owners, they all have their different perspectives, but that’s why we’ve kind of taken a step back in terms of moving forward with a staging plan to get more information. ... We’d like to get it done as soon as possible, but it could change and we’re open to being flexible,” Dahl said.
Mayor Ken Willcox asked the city manager about the new estimate for the project and why it was more than $3 million higher than the estimate developed by the city and Civitas, the Denver-based design consultant for the Lake Effect project.
The city manager said he believed the increase is primarily due to Stahl’s better understanding of the local market. He said the new estimate also includes construction management services and nearly $1 million for general conditions, which are costs related to site management and equipment used throughout the project.
The entire construction cost estimate from Stahl can be viewed online at wayzata.org/agendacenter, in the council packet for Dec. 17.
