The local tradition, which was canceled in 2020, honors war veterans
Wayzata’s Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast will make a welcomed return after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last summer’s event.
The lakeside celebration, hosted by the Lake Minnetonka Society of the Children of the American Revolution, will be 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 4, at Wayzata Depot Park, 402 Lake St. E.
Other common Fourth of July events in Wayzata, like the Kiddie Parade and Mini-Olympics, will take another year off and return in 2022.
For the “flying” part of the pancake breakfast, hungry guests will use their plates to catch airborne pancakes flung by cooks stationed behind the griddle. Walk-up service is also available for the breakfast, which will also include sausage, coffee and cold drinks. The breakfast is $8 (cash or check) at the door, and U.S. veterans eat free of charge.
The event will also feature a 10 a.m. ceremony with a flag-raising and a rifle salute honoring all U.S. war veterans and those currently serving in the military.
The 7th Pennsylvania Regiment of Revolutionary actors, the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and the Daughters of the American Revolution will also return to join the celebration. Period-costumed actors will demonstrate the loading and firing of powder muskets, talk about their uniforms and educate visitors on the history of Independence Day and the men and women who helped found the nation.
The 2019 event drew more than 1,600 visitors and honored around a dozen Korean and World War II veterans in attendance.
Amalia Ahlquist and Angus Muldoon, co-presidents for the Children of the American Revolution’s local chapter, said they’re excited to welcome families back to Wayzata as people are getting more comfortable returning to their annual traditions.
Ahlquist, who will be a senior at Minnetonka High School, said she and other event organizers are excited to bring back the community breakfast.
“We hope to get as big of a turnout as we have in previous years. ... For anyone new coming, be prepared to catch some pancakes and have a great time,” Ahlquist said.
Muldoon, who will be a junior this fall at Orono High School, said planning for the event proved tricky earlier this year with so many unknowns about potential pandemic-related restrictions. But by the end of May, nearly all state COVID-19 restrictions came to an end, including all capacity limits and distancing requirements for both indoors and outdoors.
“We’re really fortunate to have it this year,” said Muldoon, “In the early stages of planning it in January and February, there was a ton of restrictions and the future was kind of unclear and foggy. But luckily everything is kind of clearing up and it should be a really great time.”
The student also recognized that the Fourth of July, which celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence, is a fitting holiday for people to gather with one another after more than a year of lockdowns, quarantines and social distancing.
“I think definitely now, more than ever, the community needs an event to come together,” Muldoon said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.