Bellecour, Gavin Kaysen’s French bakery and bistro in Wayzata, has opened a pop-up location of its bakery in the North Loop of Minneapolis.
The new location opened July 13 at Cooks of Crocus Hill with a café menu that features select soups, salads and sandwiches alongside a selection of pastries and other baked goods from pastry chef Diane Moua, who was nominated for the James Beard Foundation’s 2020 Outstanding Pastry Chef award.
This is the first time Bellecour’s bakery and bistro items are available for sale outside of its original Wayzata location.
Karl Benson and Marie Dwyer, owners of Cooks of Crocus Hill, said they are thrilled about the Bellecour team bringing the restaurant’s bakery to the North Loop.
Cooks of Crocus Hill has been a gathering place for cooking classes, book signings and kitchen staples since its first location opened nearly 50 years ago.
Kaysen said he too is excited about the partnership.
“Our community has been through some unimaginable times this year and I’ve been connecting with a lot of people in the area about what we want it to look like as we start to re-open,” Kaysen said. “Our vision is to bring joy to the neighborhood with our pastries, sandwiches and coffee from Bellecour. I’m grateful Karl and Marie are generously opening their doors and creating space for us within their beautiful kitchen and shop.”
The café menu includes a smoked salmon sandwich, roast beef sandwich, smoked turkey wrap, summer vegetable ratatouille wrap, quiche, kale salad, arugula salad and a chilled yellow tomato gazpacho soup.
For dessert, there’s dark chocolate cookies and Moua’s signature crepe cake. Other pastry offerings include croissants, almond croissants, ham and cheese croissants, kouign-amann, pain au chocolat and banana bread.
Bellecour’s pop-up location at Cooks of Crocus Hill, 210 N. First St., Minneapolis, is across from Kaysen’s other restaurant, Spoon and Stable. The expanded 5,000 square foot space is also home to the Cooks’ Wusthof Shop, an exclusive local assortment of All-Clad cookware and a carefully curated Crop Share program.
Bellecour, the second restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Kaysen, debuted in March 2017 to a long waitlist of customers excited to experience the French bistro on Lake Minnetonka.
The restaurant is named after the town center of Place Bellecour in Lyon, the food capital of France and hometown to culinary giants Daniel Boulud and Paul Bocuse who both served as mentors to Kaysen.
Bellecour’s pop-up location is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
