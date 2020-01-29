The Wayzata City Council recently reviewed and accepted a preservation report on the city-owned Section Foreman House.
The home, which is believed to be one of the last of its kind still standing in Minnesota, is historically linked to the railroad track that runs along its north side. Great Northern Railroad built the home in 1902 as the residence for railroad foremen and their families as the railway continued to expand. The foreman was responsible for inspections and repairs to a 20-mile section of track.
To ensure the historic structure didn’t deteriorate any further and to consider its future use, the city spent $32,000 for a report from Minneapolis-based building reuse consultant New History. The group began working on a preservation and reuse plan for the home this past spring.
Peter Brown of New History was at the Jan. 21 City Council meeting to discuss the group’s report.
Brown said New History’s first objective was to help guide the short-term repairs to the exterior of the building before winter. Over the years, winds have worn away at the house’s exterior and, last spring, city crews installed plywood to keep out the elements after it was discovered that rocks had been thrown through the building’s windows.
The repair work was completed by Wayzata Public Works this past October and November.
“We wanted to button it up, make it waterproof and weatherproof before the winter came,” Brown said.
After the stabilization work, New History developed a historic preservation-based design framework for reuse to guide future design decisions.
“The mission of our firm is to help property owners like you put important, significant, historical properties, buildings and sites back into service and back into use,” Brown told the council.
According to New History, the framework provides recommendations for the reuse of the building that is compatible with the historic character and integrity of the house, existing materials and physical features, as well as the anticipated preservation regulatory review process.
New History also worked to complete an updated assessment of the building’s condition. A previous condition assessment was completed in 2015 by Miller Dunwiddie as part of a report for the Wayzata Historical Society and the City of Wayzata.
The Section Foreman House and surrounding site are included in the City’s Lake Effect initiative, recently renamed Panoway on Wayzata Bay, to create and connect public park space along the lakefront.
Andrew Mullin, board chair of the Lake Effect Conservancy, the nonprofit established to serve as an advocate for the project and seek private funding dollars, said the intended future use of the Section Foreman House is for environmental and historical education.
Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said the next step is an engagement process to seek comments from the community and all committees and groups linked to the project before ultimately deciding on a detailed plan for design and programming.
Heritage preservation site
Also approved at the City Council meeting was a resolution to designate the Section Foreman House as a heritage preservation site. The local designation requested by the Wayzata Heritage Preservation Board is meant to highlight the historical significance of the building and help guide the city’s decision making for reuse of the building.
The new designation follows the last year’s decision from the Heritage Preservation Board to name the home a Wayzata Historic Landmark and install an informational plaque on the property. The plaque offers a brief history of the Section Foreman House, which was 32 feet by 16 feet when it was built. Electric lights were installed in 1926 and in 1943, the addition of a first-level bedroom, bathroom and living room expanded the home to 32 feet by 30 feet. The railroad sold the home to Dr. Charles N. Brooks in 1962. The city purchased the property 26 years later, using it primarily as storage space.
Dan Gustafson, chair of the board, said the group also plans to apply to have the Section Foreman House considered for the National Register of Historic Places. The honorary federal designation would further mark the site’s historical importance and open opportunities for federal grant funding for the property.
The Wayzata Depot, which was constructed by James J. Hill’s Great Northern Railroad in 1906, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981.
